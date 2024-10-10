Flywheel Announces New Leadership, Matthew A. Michela Joins as CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel.io, the leading end-to-end platform for medical imaging data management and analysis, today announced a leadership transition with Matthew A. Michela joining as Chief Executive Officer. Hooman Hakami, Flywheel's interim CEO, has joined the Flywheel Board of Directors serving as Chair. Matthew's leadership and Hooman's continuity in governance will drive Flywheel's next phase of growth by helping healthcare and life sciences companies accelerate imaging data aggregation, curation, management and analysis, enable collaboration and streamline the development of AI.

Matthew A. Michela joins Flywheel from a successful career as a founder, CEO, and board member for multiple healthcare ventures. Matthew has a proven track record for improving clinical outcomes, innovating technology platforms, and driving financial results.

"I am excited to join Flywheel as its new CEO," said Matthew A. Michela. "Flywheel's truly unique position as the leading medical imaging data management and AI enablement platform presents a tremendous opportunity to further unlock the value of healthcare data and accelerate innovation. Since medical imaging data represents more than 80% of all healthcare data, the urgency to address the complexities in securely managing and operationalizing this essential information at scale has never been greater."

"Flywheel's platform is poised to drive meaningful change across pharmaceutical and medical device companies, academic medical centers, and healthcare researchers. I look forward to building on Hooman's leadership and working closely with the talented team at Flywheel to lead the company into its next phase of transformative impact on healthcare," said Matthew A. Michela.

"I am honored to join the Board at Flywheel," noted Hooman Hakami. "My time with the company reinforced that we have a great team, a product that uniquely fulfills key needs in medical imaging management, and a large untapped market. Flywheel is well poised to deliver innovation and increase value for customers and Matthew is the ideal leader to take the business to the next level. I look forward to working with him and the Board to help Flywheel reach its full potential."

About Flywheel

Flywheel offers the leading medical imaging platform that empowers healthcare innovation by streamlining imaging data management, automating research workflows, and enabling complex analysis and AI development. Flywheel offers a comprehensive solution that allows pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic medical centers, AI developers and medical device manufacturers to realize optimum value out of their imaging data assets. For more information on our mission and products, visit www.flywheel.io or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

