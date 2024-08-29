Flywheel Capital Strengthens Industrial Portfolio with Acquisition of Industrial Outdoor Storage Properties in Denver and Commerce City

Prime Locations with Exceptional Accessibility Cater to Evolving Needs of Colorado Businesses

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel Capital, a Denver-based vertically integrated commercial real estate investments, property management and asset development firm, today announced the acquisition of two industrial properties, 4970 Cook St. in Denver and 5790 Dahlia St. in Commerce City, Colorado. These acquisitions are designed to strategically expand Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS) capabilities within Flywheel Capital's portfolio in line with growing demand for IOS properties in key locations.

"IOS has emerged as a core focus for us, especially in the highly sought-after infill locations of Metro Denver," said Flywheel's Managing Director John Fefley. "The acquisition of these two properties strategically expands our footprint and strengthens our ability to serve the growing demand for flexible storage solutions. Ideally positioned to meet tenant needs, they offer fenced yard and outdoor storage space, excellent accessibility, and the flexibility to accommodate a wide range of uses."

Flywheel Capital represented itself in the acquisition and Newmark brokers Mike Viehmann, Mike Wafer and Mike Wafer, Jr. represented the seller.

Sitting on 2.47 acres, 4970 Cook St. is a 20,000-square-foot, single-tenant net leased industrial property ideally located within an Opportunity Zone with excellent access to major highways (I-70, I-270). The property offers fenced secure storage space for businesses with large inventory needs and is currently leased to Goodyear Tire and Rubber. The property has served as their operational base since 1998.

Located in Commerce City, 5790 Dahlia St. is a 7,000 square-foot property built on 2.11 acres. The property offers both excellent visibility from I-270 and exceptional access along Vasquez Blvd. In November of 2023, TransWood Carriers, a leading bulk transportation company with over 40 locations nationwide, recently signed an long term lease of the property.

The acquisitions mark the second IOS-focused transaction for Flywheel Capital over the past year. Total holdings for the company are now in excess of $360 million encompassing over 1.5 million square feet , which include office, industrial, multifamily properties as well as ongoing and future development projects.

