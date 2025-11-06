BALTIMORE, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel Digital, a leader in commerce media and technology solutions and part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), today announced the launch of its Return on Consumer (ROC) Dashboard, a new analytics product, that leverages Amazon's unique shopping, streaming, and browsing signals, to help brands measure, benchmark and forecast the long-term value of their customers on Amazon.

Flywheel Digital Unveils Return on Consumer Dashboard, Redefining How Brands Measure Long-Term Retail Media Impact on Amazon

Built on Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) and using Amazon's full funnel measurement and Brand Metrics, Flywheel's Return on Consumer Dashboard provides a comprehensive view of the shopper journey from discovery to loyalty, enabling brands to quantify the impact of every interaction and make smarter, full-funnel investment decisions. By linking customer behavior to projected 12-month sales from existing shoppers, it shifts measurement from short-term efficiency to long-term consumer value and sustainable growth.

"Maximizing advertising impact ultimately comes down to brands reaching the right consumers, with the right message, at the right time in their purchasing journey," said Oliver Masting, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flywheel Digital. "Our new Return on Consumer Dashboard represents a shift in helping brands evolve beyond campaign metrics to focus squarely on consumers. They can now see exactly how many shoppers are in each stage of their funnel, engage them with relevant messaging and measure their true long-term value."

Solving the Retail Media Measurement Gap

According to Forrester's Global Retail Media Forecast, 2025 to 2030, by 2030, retail media will be among the largest paid media investment categories, with global retail media spending reaching twice the level of global television ad spending. As retail media emerges as one of the fastest-growing advertising channels, traditional metrics such as Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) no longer capture the full scope of brand performance. This shift presents a major opportunity for brands: those who embrace more holistic, consumer-focused measurement will build stronger loyalty, unlock greater growth and set themselves apart from competitors who remain focused on short-term wins.

Flywheel's Return on Consumer Dashboard closes this gap with a clear, full-funnel view of the shopper journey across Opportunity, Awareness, Interest, Purchase, and Loyalty. It pinpoints where consumers engage, pause, or churn and provides actionable recommendations to re-engage them.

By layering in monthly competitive benchmarking and enabling direct in-dashboard activation, the ROC Dashboard turns insight into action, helping brands drive smarter optimization, stronger loyalty, and sustained growth. With clear, stage-specific recommendations for each funnel stage and the ability to track business impact of a brands' optimizations over time, this dashboard provides ease in proving out the value of your marketing actions as well as reducing time to impact.

How It Works: Turning Data into Predictive Power

Using historical performance data, category benchmarks and predictive modeling, the ROC Dashboard:

Quantifies audience progression across the five funnel stages.

Identifies Active, At-Risk, and Churned consumers.

Calculates standardized health scores that benchmark performance against competitors.

Forecasts Return on Consumer, the projected 12-month sales value of shoppers already in a brand's funnel.

Surfaces stage-specific recommendations to convert drop-offs into loyal customers with direct activation capabilities coming soon.

Flywheel at Amazon Ads unBoxed

The Return on Consumer Dashboard will debut ahead of Amazon Ads unBoxed , where Flywheel will present alongside leading clients including Fender and Liquid I.V.

Product Keynote — "Fender & Flywheel: Redefining Growth through Consumer Insights"

Tuesday, November 11th, 9:00 AM CST

Featuring: Christine Gambino (COO, Flywheel) and Keith Legro (VP, Head of Marketing (Americas), Fender)

Featuring: and Lightning Talk — "Evolving Beyond ROAS: The Return on Consumer Revolution"

Tuesday, November 11th, 1:00–1:15 PM CST

Speaker: Gabe Fishbein (VP, Product, Flywheel)

Speaker: Partner Keynote — "Building Long-Term Growth: Flywheel, Liquid I.V., and Tinuiti Fireside Chat"

Tuesday, November 11th, 3:30 PM CST

Speakers: Mike Feldman (SVP, Commerce, Flywheel), Aaron Jones (CDO, Liquid I.V.), Diana DiGuido (CCO, Tinuiti), moderated by Tanner Elton (VP, US Ad Sales, Amazon Ads)

Flywheel believes that Return on Consumer (ROC) represents an important evolution in retail media measurement, complementing existing metrics by shifting focus from spend efficiency to building lasting consumer value. As retail media's next phase centers on accountability, the Return on Consumer Dashboard turns insights into a strategic growth lever, enabling brands to link their marketing dollars to a measurable and enduring consumer relationship.

