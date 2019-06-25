Flywheel Home Bike Now Available on BestBuy.com

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel Sports, Inc. , a leading boutique and connected fitness brand, is excited to announce that it has partnered with Best Buy to expand the accessibility of its Flywheel Home Bike to new customers and join Best Buy's commitment to help consumers use technology to live better, healthier lives. The Flywheel Home Bike is now available on BestBuy.com and within a new dedicated fitness space coming to more than 100 stores by the end of the year.

Flywheel Home Bike

"We are extremely excited about our partnership with Best Buy. Best Buy has long been a destination for consumers to discover the newest and most innovative technology solutions, and their expansion into the booming connected home fitness space is a savvy move," said Matt O'Connor, GM of Flywheel's At-Home Business. "We are delighted to bring the Flywheel Home Bike experience to life inside Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com, and we look forward to the opportunity to bring Best Buy customers into the Flywheel community of home riders."

The Flywheel method blends high-intensity interval training and performance tracking to deliver maximum results, including improved endurance, reduced stress levels, boosted energy and more. Customers can choose from thousands of live and recorded cycling and off-bike classes, ranging from 5 to 60 minutes, with new workouts added daily. Proprietary Flywheel features include Power Score (an algorithm based on speed and resistance to measure your total energy output), TorqBoard (leaderboard) and Race Mode (a timed sprint to test your limits).

At-home benefits include:

STUDIO WORKOUTS FROM THE CONVENIENCE OF HOME: Stream thousands of cycling and strength workouts on a built-in tablet, or choose to stream classes via your own iOS or Android device, with cast to TV options via Apple TV (iOS) or Chromecast (Android).

EXPERT COACHING AND RESULTS-DRIVEN CLASSES: Flywheel's elite coaches from their 42 studios nationwide guide and motivate you through signature high-intensity interval rides and off-bike workouts. There's one for everybody.

PERFORMANCE METRICS: Track your progress with digital stats, which help you set tangible goals and work toward personal bests in every class. Features like pacer, race mode and TorqBoard (leaderboard) allow you to compete with yourself or others.

PREMIUM QUALITY: Sleek, compact design. Easily adjustable, multiple seat and handlebar settings ensure a perfect fit for any rider. Features dual water bottle holders, weighted bars (included) and a covered wheel.

The Flywheel Home Bike is available for $2,248 (Bike with Tablet, delivery & Geek Squad installation included) or $1,948 (Bike, delivery & Geek Squad installation included) on BestBuy.com, with two months of access to Flywheel's programming included for free. Those who purchase the bike can sign up for a monthly subscription to access Flywheel content for $39 per month beyond the first two months. Customers can purchase the Flywheel Home Bike from BestBuy.com here .

About Flywheel Sports, Inc.

Flywheel Sports, Inc., a leading boutique and connected fitness brand, provides results-driven classes at 42 studios and brings them home live and on demand through a connected Flywheel Home Bike to fitness enthusiasts across the United States. Established in 2010 in New York's Flatiron District, Flywheel offers a high-intensity indoor cycling experience in a welcoming and energetic atmosphere. A proprietary technology in metric-based training removes guesswork from every move, enables riders to set personal goals and track progress over time, in studio and at home. Each class features a unique leaderboard that adds a fun, competitive element to every ride. The off-bike Precision Training workouts, designed to strengthen and sculpt the entire body, are offered at 22 studios nationwide and on demand to Home Bike owners and Flywheel members. A private, equity-backed company, Flywheel employs more than 1,200 fitness professionals.

