Flywheel reports record growth, launches products to support clinical trial and medical device markets, and closes $27.5M equity round

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel, the leading medical imaging data management and analysis platform, today announced key milestones achieved in 2025. The company also recently closed on an oversubscribed $25 million financing round, led by Novalis Lifesciences and 8VC.

Flywheel has evolved from its origin as a technology platform designed to support core lab research to an enterprise imaging management platform designed to support clinical trials, medical device development and AI innovation through at-scale data aggregation, curation and analysis.

Over the past year, Flywheel expanded its core capabilities by launching video viewing and annotation tools, along with Flywheel Validated, a solution that streamlines 21 CFR Part 11 compliant workflows for clinical trials. Together, these capabilities are designed to enable earlier access to imaging data with provenance, reduced costs and improved quality -- ultimately helping accelerate time to decision and time to market.

"Imaging data holds tremendous value and is increasingly viewed as a strategic asset. Unlocking this value requires more than just a foundational infrastructure to aggregate data. It involves integrated data management, curation, compliant workflows and AI capabilities, along with access to a connected healthcare ecosystem -- all at scale. Flywheel is well-positioned to uniquely transform how companies can maximize value from their imaging assets by better informing clinical trials, accelerating AI development and enabling research and clinical teams to move faster from discovery to decision," said Hooman Hakami, Flywheel CEO and Board Chair.

2025 Company Highlights include:

Customer base: 10 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies have selected Flywheel to advance digital transformation strategies and accelerate the development and use of imaging endpoints and AI-ready datasets. Flywheel also serves 10 of the top 20 academic medical centers (AMCs) and expanded its product capabilities to better serve medical device companies, research sponsors and their partner sites.





10 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies have selected Flywheel to advance digital transformation strategies and accelerate the development and use of imaging endpoints and AI-ready datasets. Flywheel also serves 10 of the top 20 academic medical centers (AMCs) and expanded its product capabilities to better serve medical device companies, research sponsors and their partner sites. Platform adoption: Flywheel achieved 43% year-over-year growth in new business, leading to a 40% increase in committed revenue. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) from pharmaceutical and medical device customers grew 106% versus the prior year. The company's overall net revenue retention exceeded 110%, reflecting strong customer loyalty and expanding adoption across key markets.





Flywheel achieved 43% year-over-year growth in new business, leading to a 40% increase in committed revenue. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) from pharmaceutical and medical device customers grew 106% versus the prior year. The company's overall net revenue retention exceeded 110%, reflecting strong customer loyalty and expanding adoption across key markets. New products: During 2025, Flywheel launched its video viewing and annotation tool to enable management and analysis of video data alongside imaging data. In December, the company launched Flywheel Validated to help clinical trial stakeholders better access and analyze their clinical trial imaging data to facilitate faster decision-making and secondary data use within a 21 CFR Part 11 compliant environment.





During 2025, Flywheel launched its video viewing and annotation tool to enable management and analysis of video data alongside imaging data. In December, the company launched Flywheel Validated to help clinical trial stakeholders better access and analyze their clinical trial imaging data to facilitate faster decision-making and secondary data use within a 21 CFR Part 11 compliant environment. Capital investment: In December, the company raised $27.5 million in equity financing. This new capital will further accelerate product innovation and support the company's continued growth, particularly in the area of image management for clinical trials and AI model development.

To learn more about the Flywheel platform or to request a demo, please visit www.flywheel.io.

About Flywheel

With our leading medical imaging platform, we serve the overall healthcare market. With our offerings, we drive innovation in three distinct customer segments: 1) Biopharmaceutical companies, 2) Medical Device manufacturers, and 3) Academic Medical Centers. Our solutions allow our customers to realize optimum value from their imaging data assets by streamlining imaging data management, automating research workflows and preparing data for AI development. The company is backed by investors including Novalis LifeSciences LLC, 8VC, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Novartis and Intuitive Surgical, among others. For more information on our mission and products, visit www.flywheel.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

