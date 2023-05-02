Flywheel Software announces the first cross-channel journey builder for the data cloud

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Flywheel Software announced the launch of Maestro: the first customer journey builder built for the modern data stack.

Marketing technology has long been a source of frustration for marketers, with lofty claims, unreliable data, and single-channel limitations. After a decade of unfulfilled promises, marketers are tired of not being able to trust their data to create seamless conversations with their customers across multiple channels.

Flywheel Software announces Maestro – the first cross-channel journey builder for the data cloud

With Maestro, marketers are able to leverage their organization's most reliable and comprehensive customer data from their modern data stack to create unified conversations with customers across marketing channels and measure revenue impact. Marketers can focus on building thoughtful experiences for their customers throughout the customer lifecycle, from trial, onboarding, cross-sell, upsell, lapse, and winback programs, with all the data they need at their fingertips.

By unlocking the most comprehensive and reliable customer data for marketing, Maestro enables true cross-channel campaign orchestration across email, push notification, paid media, and CRM for the first time. Marketers can use Maestro to seamlessly create customer journeys across their existing marketing suite enabling them to reach target audiences in the most relevant channel.

Maestro was designed with an innovative composable architecture specifically for enterprise. It is purpose built to be "dropped in" to any marketing suite and instantly enable customer journey orchestration across marketing tools that already exist in an enterprise today.

"We're thrilled to introduce Maestro to the marketing community," said Chris Sell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Flywheel Software. "For too long, marketers have struggled to create cross-channel campaigns that deliver real results. With Maestro, you don't have to change your marketing stack. You can orchestrate meaningful conversations with your customers across any channel you use today, directly on the data you trust in your analytics stack. That is a powerful combination."

Maestro is set to revolutionize the way marketers approach cross-channel customer journey orchestration, providing them with the tools and data they need to create impactful campaigns for every stage of the customer lifecycle. To learn more about Maestro, visit the Flywheel website .

About Flywheel Software

Flywheel Software is the fastest way to activate your customer data from data cloud platforms directly to your marketing platforms for cross-channel targeting. Empower your marketing team to leverage 100% of your customer data to marketing tools and platforms in minutes. Flywheel has offices in New York, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, and is hiring. For more information, visit: https://www.flywheelsoftware.com

