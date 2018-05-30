Flywheel Sports Expands National Presence with First Studio in Denver, Colorado

"Denver is such a vibrant and energetic city and we couldn't be more excited to bring all Flywheel has to offer to this thriving community," said Flywheel CEO, Sarah Robb O'Hagan. "Whether athletes visit us for stadium cycling or Precision Training, or bring our experience home, we can't wait to help them meet and exceed their goals."

Flywheel Union Station will feature innovative cycling and Precision Training programming within two dedicated fitness rooms – a 54-bike state-of-the art cycling stadium and Precision Training studio with strength programs and a multipurpose event space. Expert Flywheel instructors will lead a variety of cycling classes including Method, Flywheel's signature high-intensity interval training ride; Power, a more challenging version with longer races, steeper hills and less recovery time between intervals; and Tempo, a rhythm-based ride with core-strengthening athletic movements for the ultimate beat-based, results-driven experience.

The Precision Training room will be one of the first to offer FlyFIT (Functional Intense Training), new off-the-bike total body workouts. FlyFIT incorporates heavy weights and high-intensity drills to create a strong and defined lower body, arms, back, chest, and abs.

Flywheel Union Station will also feature a showroom dedicated to FLY Anywhere, the high-performance bike that brings Flywheel's immersive in-studio experience to the comfort of home.

Flywheel Union Station is located at 1900 17th Street. For more information please visit www.flywheelsports.com.

#FLYUNIONSTATION

ABOUT FLYWHEEL SPORTS

Flywheel Sports, Inc., a leading boutique fitness brand, provides results-driven classes at 42 studios across the United States. Established in 2010 in New York's Flatiron District, Flywheel offers a high-intensity indoor cycling experience in a welcoming and energetic atmosphere. Each studio features a stadium-style format with unique leaderboards that add a fun, competitive element to every class. Additionally, proprietary technology and metric-based training enables riders to set personal goals, track progress over time, and experience effective and efficient training. Many studios also feature off-bike Precision Training workouts designed to strengthen and sculpt the entire body. Offered at 22 studios nationwide, Precision Training offers the perfect complement to Flywheel's stadium cycling cardio experience. A private, equity-backed company, Flywheel employs more than 1,200 fitness professionals.

