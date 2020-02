NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today, Flywheel Sports, Inc. fully settled its disputes with Peloton Interactive Inc. relating to Peloton's patent infringement suits. Neither Flywheel nor Kennedy Lewis will have any further comment."

Flywheel Studios will remain unaffected by this decision.

