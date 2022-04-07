Flywheel to partner with Uber in large national partnership

Flywheel to meet Uber's world-leading demand with high quality rides for users across the United States Tweet this

This agreement will provide Uber riders access to taxis whenever convenient. Flywheel's 50,000 drivers, in turn, will have the ability to provide service for those requesting rides in the Uber app, in addition to existing taxi ride demand. This partnership between the two leading companies is set to help drivers recover from losses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining a best-in-class customer experience for riders.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Flywheel to help support drivers and provide riders in San Francisco with another transportation option," said Guy Peterson, Director of Business Development at Uber. "This partnership will give drivers increased flexibility and additional earnings opportunities as the pandemic recovery continues."

Flywheel is the leading provider of smartphone e-hail booking for the taxi industry. The company is one of the largest in the U.S and Canada, with over 100 fleets with 30,000 taxicabs, 50,000 drivers, 700,000 registered passengers in 53 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information on Flywheel, please visit flywheel.com

About Flywheel

Flywheel develops innovative technologies for riders, taxi drivers and taxi companies around the world. At Flywheel we create disruptive technology that allows the taxi industry to compete. Flywheel Software replaces every piece of outdated hardware in a taxi with our smart mobile software platform running on a single smartphone or tablet. For drivers, we provide the best financial benefits including instant payouts and access to no-cost capital, powered by Lean . For passengers, we provide the best experience for hailing, tracking ETA and paying for trips, all from your phone.

Press Contact:

Hansu Kim

President of flywheel Technologies, Inc.

(415) 387-5122

[email protected]

SOURCE Flywheel Technologies, Inc.