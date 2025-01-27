FM Announces Partnership with PGA TOUR Star Rory McIlroy

New partnership builds on FM's existing programs with the LPGA Tour and TGL's Boston Common Golf

JOHNSTON, R.I., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial property insurer FM today announced a strategic partnership with PGA TOUR star Rory McIlroy. The multi-year agreement, which launches in February, includes an extension to FM's existing partnership with Boston Common Golf.

"Rory and FM share a commitment to achieving excellence and rely on our technical expertise to provide leadership in our respective fields," said Malcolm Roberts, chairman and chief executive officer of FM. "Rory's global recognition makes him the perfect partner for FM as we deliver new products and solutions and bring the power of resilience to new territories globally. We look forward to working with Rory and his team to support his continued success in 2025 and beyond."

Through the partnership, McIlroy will host and support several unique client experiences with FM each year. He will also display FM's logo on his golf bag at select tournaments. McIlroy joins top-ranked LPGA star Megan Khang as an FM brand ambassador. Partnership activities and events will take place around the world, leveraging the global impact and reach of both McIlroy and FM.

"The world knows who Rory is on the golf course. Off the golf course, he is known for both his genuine, relatable personality and business acumen, which will help FM raise awareness of our brand globally and spread the message of resilience," said David Johnson, senior vice president, chief client experience officer at FM. "We've seen firsthand how we can provide unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences to our clients, prospective clients and business partners. We couldn't be more excited about working with Rory and his team."

Since turning professional in 2008, McIlroy has recorded 37 professional wins worldwide, 125 Top 10 finishes and 79 Top 5 finishes. He is a four-time major championship winner, including the 2011 U.S. Open, the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships and the 2014 Open Championship. Additionally, McIlroy has been part of five victorious European Ryder Cup teams in the years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2023.

"Through FM's association with TGL, I had the privilege of getting to know FM and its leadership team, and I am now excited to deepen the association by becoming a global ambassador for FM," said McIlroy. "I look forward to supporting FM's global expansion and reaching new heights together."

The new partnership builds on FM's recent rebrand and its growing platform of sports programs.

In late 2023 FM announced the FM Championship, a new LPGA Tour event that boasts the largest prize fund outside of the majors and tour championship. The inaugural tournament took place last year in late August and early September at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts .

, FM unveiled an updated brand to reflect its evolving business and impact after nearly two centuries of partnering with global businesses to protect their purpose. And in September 2024 , FM launched a partnership with Boston Common Golf, one of six teams in TGL presented by SoFi, an innovative golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR that combines advanced technology and live action play. McIlroy is a member and co-owner of the Boston Common Golf team along with Fenway Sports Group, and a co-founder of TGL.

About FM

Established nearly two centuries ago, FM is a leading mutual insurance company whose capital, scientific research capability and engineering expertise are solely dedicated to property risk management and the resilience of its policyholder-owners. These owners, who share the belief that the majority of property loss is preventable, represent many of the world's largest organizations, including one of every four Fortune 500 companies. They work with FM to better understand the hazards that can impact their business continuity to make cost-effective risk management decisions, combining property loss prevention with insurance protection.

