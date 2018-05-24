FM Capital Originates $10M Bridge Loan for Kentucky Office Building

The 217,000-sqft. office building is located in Florence, KY, a submarket of the Cincinnati/North Kentucky International Airport. The airport has become the new hub for Amazon Prime's distribution center featuring their own air fleet. The Borrower plans to take advantage of this strong market and bring the building to full occupancy, while retaining and managing multiple high-profile credit tenants.

FM Capital, LLC is a full service vertically-integrated Commercial Real Estate (CRE) investment firm, headquartered in South Florida. FM Capital invests in commercial real estate and debt strategies, and specializes in originating CRE financing. Since their inception in 2007, FM Capital has acquired and disposed of more than $3 Billion in assets. By utilizing their value-investing philosophy and hands-on management approach, they continue to achieve success. Their extensive commercial real estate expertise and long-standing lender relationships, has enabled their loan origination team to leverage and source resources to secure the most aggressive loan products. Their first-class client support and ownership-mentality differentiates them from the competition and helps them generate loan solutions tailored to their clients' needs.

