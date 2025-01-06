FMA Changes Foundation Name to SparkForce

ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fabricators and Manufacturers Association, the leading trade association for the metal fabrication industry, has changed the name of its charitable foundation. On Jan. 1, 2025, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs became SparkForce, The FMA Foundation.

This new name embodies FMA's commitment to support the future of manufacturing and attract the next-generation workforce—the same commitment that has driven the organization since forming the foundation in 1990.

Why the change? FMA President/CEO Ed Youdell shared, "Our mission is to spark young people's interest in manufacturing careers, and today's manufacturing industry is much more than nuts and bolts – it's advanced, cutting-edge technology. The new SparkForce name shows how we're intensifying our efforts to empower the next generation of manufacturers while establishing a much clearer connection with the FMA workforce lifecycle."

As always, SparkForce will be working to address the industry's labor shortage crisis by fulfilling its mission to engage, nurture, and excite people of all ages in the pursuit of careers in manufacturing through scholarships, summer manufacturing camps, and inclusion camp programs.

To date, the FMA Foundation has given away more than $1.6 million in scholarships to students pursuing careers in the manufacturing industry. SparkForce will continue to award scholarships twice a year to high school graduates and returning students who are enrolled in manufacturing-related degree and certificate programs. In addition, the foundation has awarded more than $3.1 million in grant funding to support its successful manufacturing camp programs at partner colleges, schools, and community organizations throughout the country. The program has significantly expanded over the last 20 years, and in 2025, more than 5,000 youth and young adults will be inspired to pursue manufacturing career pathways by attending SparkForce Camps.

For more information, please visit sparkforce.org.

About SparkForce

Formerly Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), SparkForce is the charitable foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association. Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, SparkForce inspires, attracts, and supports the next generation workforce as they pursue a future in manufacturing.

