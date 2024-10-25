FMA Delivers Workforce Lifecycle for Metal Fabrication and Manufacturing

ELGIN, Ill., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA) continues its rich tradition of uniting thousands of North American metal fabrication and manufacturing professionals. This commitment is exemplified through the organization's workforce lifecycle. These multifaceted efforts support individuals and businesses who are shaping the industry.

Membership Booms as Association Unveils New Training and Leadership Resources

Membership within the FMA remains strong, a testament to the industry's recognition of FMA's efforts in addressing critical areas such as workforce development. By offering its members access to a wide array of resources, training programs, and networking opportunities, FMA empowers companies to overcome challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

FMA's dedication to bridge the skills gap and empower both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the field is evident in its continuous rollout of new tools. Recent offerings include:

New Hire Training Kit. This comprehensive solution offers human resource onboarding modules that cover the best practices and essential skills required for success in modern manufacturing environments and provides accessible and flexible learning opportunities that cater to diverse learning styles and schedules.

Leadership Development Certificate. This coursework focuses on cultivating leadership competencies, fostering strategic thinking, and promoting innovation within respective organizations. The goal is to equip managers with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of the manufacturing industry.

Tradeshow Success in Orlando Fuels Growth and Industry Momentum

FMA is a proud event partner of FABTECH, North America's largest and most authoritative event for metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing. This premier event made its debut in Orlando, Fla., Oct. 15-17. Held at the Orange County Convention Center, FABTECH 2024 served as a dynamic platform for nearly 30,000 industry leaders, professionals, and innovators, fostering collaboration and propelling the sector forward.

Despite the impact of Hurricane Milton, the show was met with an overwhelmingly positive response. The feedback received from attendees and exhibitors alike underscores the strategic value of hosting the event in a new location, expanding its footprint and engaging with a wider range of industry stakeholders.

"FMA is exceptionally grateful to the city, venue, airport, and hospitality community for welcoming us. FABTECH brings together the brightest minds and cutting-edge technologies in our field, and we were honored by Mayor Jerry L. Demings' proclamation of FABTECH Week in Orange County," said FMA President/CEO Ed Youdell.

Securing the Future of Metal Fabrication

FMA remains steadfast in its mission to champion the growth and prosperity of the metal fabrication industry. By providing valuable resources to its members and creating opportunities for connection, FMA is helping to shape the world. For more information on FMA and its initiatives, please visit fmamfg.org.

