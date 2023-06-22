FMA's Foundation, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, Names 2023 Fall Scholarship Recipients

Awards Inspire Students Studying Manufacturing-related Disciplines

ELGIN, Ill., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A scholarship program started over 30 years ago by the foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International® (FMA), known as Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT), has awarded more than $1.3 million to 720 students to encourage their pursuit of education and training pathways leading to manufacturing careers.

Thanks to generous donations and support from companies and organizations across the metal fabrication and manufacturing industry, 42 deserving students have received NBT scholarships for the upcoming 2023 fall semester.

2023 FALL SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Rebecca Agaba , Long Beach , Calif., Welding Technology at Long Beach City College

, , Calif., Welding Technology at Thomas Barker, IV , Kilgore, Texas , Elite Combined Structural/Pipe Program at Arkansas Elite Welding Academy

, Elite Combined Structural/Pipe Program at Arkansas Elite Welding Academy Jeremy Bergman , Middletown, Md. , Mechanical Engineering at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

, Mechanical Engineering at Madelin Billings , Chesterton, Ind. , Industrial Engineering at Purdue University

, Industrial Engineering at Brenton Bilyeu , Golden City, Mo. , Precision Machining at State Technical College of Missouri

, Precision Machining at State Technical College of Kaitlyn Bush , Cincinnati , Mechanical Engineering at Miami University

, Mechanical Engineering at Huneil Campbell, Coral Springs, Fla. , Manufacturing Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, Manufacturing Engineering Technology at Lance Carbaugh , Orbisonia, Pa. , Welding Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, Welding Technology at Caden Cope , Georgetown, Del. , Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Thomas Craven , Rockford, Ill. , Manufacturing Engineering Technology at Rock Valley College

, Manufacturing Engineering Technology at Miguel Cruces, Long Beach, Calif. , Welding Technology/Metal Fabrication Technology at Long Beach City College

, Welding Technology/Metal Fabrication Technology at Aydan Day , Lawrenceburg, Ind. , Welding/Fabrication at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology

, Welding/Fabrication at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology James DeRosa , Mint Hill, N.C. , Welding Technology at Central Piedmont Community College

, Welding Technology at Tyler Dubien , York, Pa. , Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Micah Duke , Poway, Calif. , Mechanical Engineering at San Diego State University

, Mechanical Engineering at Kamden Edens , Lexington, Tenn. , Electrical Engineering at Tennessee Technological University

, Electrical Engineering at Michael Fuccile , Conyngham, Pa. , Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Austin Hart , Lansing, N.C. , Certified Pipe Welding at Kentucky Welding Institute

, Certified Pipe Welding at Kentucky Welding Institute Charles Harter, IV , Lock Haven, Pa. , Manufacturing Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, Manufacturing Engineering Technology at Hezekiah Heard, Hot Springs, Ark. , Welding at Southern Arkansas University Tech

, Welding at Jedediah Hovey , Salem, Mo. , Precision Machining Technology at State Technical College of Missouri

, Precision Machining Technology at State Technical College of Asher Johnson , Rockford, Ill. , Mechanical Engineering at University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

, Mechanical Engineering at Elijah Johnson , Alpharetta, Ga. , Structural Plate & Pipe Welding at Georgia Trade School

, Structural Plate & Pipe Welding at Georgia Trade School William Makovsky , Coplay, Pa. , Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Mackenzie Matheny , Belleville, Mich. , Product Design Engineering Technology at Eastern Michigan University

, Product Design Engineering Technology at Wyatt Meanix , Parkesburg, Pa. , Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Raahi Mehta, Schaumburg, Ill. , Industrial Engineering at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

, Industrial Engineering at Tyler Millard , Oregon, Wis. , Mechanical Design Technology at Madison College

, Mechanical Design Technology at College Cierra Miller , Dover, Pa. , Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Joel Mink , Florence, Ky. , Aviation Maintenance Technology at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College

, Aviation Maintenance Technology at and Community College Michael Montilla , River Grove, Ill. , Engineering Technology/Mechanical Design at Triton College

, Engineering Technology/Mechanical Design at Nicholas Odle , Webster, N.Y. , Electrical Engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology

, Electrical Engineering at Jose Orozco , Pacoima, Calif. , Welding Technologies at College of the Canyons

, Welding Technologies at Robert Ponder, Stone Mountain, Ga. , Engineering Technology at Gwinnett Technical College

, Engineering Technology at Gwinnett Technical College Cameron Quinn , Chesterfield, N.J. , Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Alec Rees , Centerport, N.Y. , Manufacturing Engineering Technology & Metal Fabrication Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, Manufacturing Engineering Technology & Metal Fabrication Technology at Brenten Rodgers , Floyds Knobs, Ind. , Engineering Technology at Trine University

, Engineering Technology at Trine University Connor Simmons , Fuquay Varina, N.C. , Electrical Engineering at North Carolina State University

, Electrical Engineering at Richard Taylor , Hot Springs, Ark. , Elite Structural Welding Program at Arkansas Elite Welding Academy

, Elite Structural Welding Program at Arkansas Elite Welding Academy Jadon Uecker , Slinger, Wis. , Tool & Die Technologies at Moraine Park Technical College

, Tool & Die Technologies at Moraine Park Technical College Haleyanne Walter, Delta, Pa. , Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Matthew Woolcock , Oil City, Pa. , Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

"The most difficult jobs to fill today are those in the skilled trades," said Ed Dernulc, NBT Foundation director. "With majors in welding, mechanical engineering, machine tool technology, robotics and automation, metal fabrication technology, and other engineering fields, these students will be prepared for the careers and positions that American manufacturers are desperately looking to fill."

NBT saw a 50% increase in qualified applications for the 2023 fall semester, which indicates a rise in awareness and interest in manufacturing career options amongst high school graduates. Award recipients have strong overall GPAs with high grades in relevant coursework. Many have manufacturing work experience or have been involved in relevant extracurricular and/or community activities such as participating on a FIRST Robotics team. For more information, visit nbtfoundation.org/scholarships.

About NBT & FMA

Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT) is inspiring the next generation of manufacturers, inventors, and entrepreneurs.

NBT is the foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, Intl.® (FMA). Founded in 1970, FMA is the leading educational association for the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry.

