FMB Development Announces Ayala, a New Luxury Multi-Family Brand

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FMB Development announced the launch of a new brand, Ayala, under which it plans to release a range of signature multi-family properties over the next year. Ayala homes will feature the same distinctive design, exceptional quality, and luxury touches that owners and residents have come to expect from FMB Development, which has significantly expanded its portfolio in Southern California's most sought-after neighborhoods – from Downtown to Venice to West Hollywood – in the past year.

Ayala comes from the Hebrew word for "gazelle," evoking a commitment to graceful, organically designed properties that reflect the desires and aspirations of the individuals who live in them – and in the surrounding communities.

"Ayala represents the natural extension of the FMB brand that we have built in Southern California over the past decade," said FMB CEO Ilan Kenig. "Homes by Ayala will be built to showcase the Southern California lifestyle – and pay tribute to the rich character, history, and art of this dynamic region. Through Ayala, we are excited to introduce a series of iconic properties that enrich neighborhoods and build community."

Ayala properties are currently under construction in West Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, Venice, Koreatown, and Downtown L.A.

A range of forthcoming developments will open under the Ayala brand. Downtown at 1317 Hope Street, residents will find a haven in the heart of the city above 4,000 square feet of high-end retail space, adjacent to fashion, food, and first-class amenities. In Koreatown, 832 St. Andrews Place will feature one of-a-kind art instillations from local artists and bespoke design concepts throughout the building. In West Hollywood, 950 N. Ogden Street townhomes are moments away from Southern California's most iconic restaurants and nightlife, and all ten units have private roof decks and balconies that provide serene and blissful escapes.

About Ayala: Ayala is one of Southern California's most dynamic, community-oriented, and thoughtful developers of luxury residential real estate. The company works in partnership with local communities to create luxury properties – ranging from single-family homes to multi-unit residential buildings to mixed-use developments – which contribute to vibrant neighborhoods and showcase the latest in contemporary design, unique artistic elements, and the highest quality materials and finishes. Ayala is a part of The FMB Group – a full-service network of real estate companies, which includes brokerage and financing services. Learn more at https://www.liveayala.com/.

SOURCE FMB Development