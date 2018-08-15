FMB Development to break ground on 28-Unit North Hollywood Property

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FMB Development announced that it will break ground on a new 28-unit mixed-used property at 11436 W. Hatteras Street in the heart of North Hollywood, contributing to the evolving neighborhood's desirability and growth. Featuring FMB Development's signature, modern design, the new five-story property will include luxury residences and 450 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

"FMB Development's new property on Hatteras Street will contribute to the vibrant North Hollywood area – a treasured enclave of arts and culture," FMB Development CEO Ilan Kenig said. "This project is designed to reflect the rich culture and elegance of North Hollywood, while offering neighbors sought-after retail and residents the signature comfort and luxury of FMB properties."

Each residential floor features seven two-bedroom apartments, with exquisitely crafted architectural features. The 1,904 square- foot roof deck serves as a shared oasis and the perfect space to reconnect with friends, family, and neighbors.

FMB is partnering with Build 4 You on the project. "We are proud to be partnering with FMB Development on another successful project in North Hollywood," said Yossi Perez, President of Build 4 You.

This new property will be only a 15- minute walk to Metro Red Line, providing access to other iconic neighborhoods like Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Downtown LA. Future residents will be just a few minutes walk from the center of the NoHo Arts district, known for its live theater and music, as well as a robust nightlife scene and delectable restaurants.

About FMB Development: FMB Development (FMBD) is one of Southern California's most dynamic, community-oriented, and thoughtful developers of luxury residential real estate, focusing on prime locations spanning from Venice to Downtown Los Angeles. The company works in partnership with local communities to create luxury properties – ranging from single-family homes to multi-unit residential buildings to mixed-use developments – which contribute to vibrant neighborhoods and showcase the latest in contemporary design, unique artistic elements, and the highest quality materials and finishes. FMBD is a part of The FMB Group – a full-service network of real estate companies, which includes brokerage and financing services. Learn more at fmbdevelopment.com.

