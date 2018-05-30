FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium

Ponessa will be responsible for all legal affairs, as well as oversee government relations for the new company. She will serve as corporate secretary, and will lead compliance, ethics, securities law and other legal matters.

She brings nearly 20 years of experience in corporate law, including mergers and acquisitions, licensing, compliance, and legal requirements associated with commercial operations and business development. Ponessa was most recently senior business counsel for FMC Lithium. Earlier in her career, she was senior counsel for AstraZeneca, vice president and risk management and compliance section manager for Wilmington Trust Company, and a legal associate with Saul Ewing LLP. Ponessa is a former commissioner with the Philadelphia Human Relations Commission, and currently serves on the board of Philadelphia VIP, which provides volunteer legal services for low-income families.

She is a member of the Hispanic National Bar Association and Hispanic Bar Association of Pennsylvania. Ponessa earned her Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

About FMC

For more than a century, FMC Corporation has served the global agricultural, industrial and consumer markets with innovative solutions, applications and quality products. On November 1, 2017, FMC acquired a significant portion of DuPont's Crop Protection business. FMC employs approximately 7,000 people throughout the world and operates its businesses in two segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. For more information, visit www.FMC.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Act of 1995: Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors described in FMC Corporation's 2017 Form 10-K and other SEC filings. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. FMC Corporation does not intend to update this information and disclaims any legal obligation to the contrary. Historical information is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fmc-announces-appointment-of-sara-ponessa-as-general-counsel-for-fmc-lithium-300656788.html

SOURCE FMC Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fmc.com

