FMC Appoints Former Intel Executive Daniel Artusi to Board of Directors

Mr. Artusi has over 40 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. He most recently served as vice president in the Client Computing Group and general manager for the Connected Home division at Intel Corporation. Prior to Intel, he was CEO of Lantiq Deutschland GmbH, a fabless semiconductor company, which was acquired by Intel in 2015. He also held several executive leadership positions at other semiconductor and technology companies including Conexant Systems, Coldwatt, Inc., a provider of high efficiency power supplies for the communications and computer industry, Silicon Laboratories and Motorola, Inc. Additionally, he held the position of operating executive with Golden Gate Capital, a private equity firm. Mr. Artusi currently serves on the board of directors of MaxLinear, Inc., Minim, and on the boards of privately held technology companies GenXComm, Inc., VisIC-Tech, as well as on the Engineering Advisory Board of the Cockrell School of Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

"Daniel brings a wealth of industry experience to our board," said Ali Pourkeramati, CEO of FMC. "His extensive strategy and leadership experience in the semiconductor industry will benefit FMC as we accelerate commercialization of our leading-edge ferroelectric memory."

"I look forward to working with Ali and the rest of the FMC team," said Artusi. "FMC has developed a unique and patented technology for transforming amorphous HfO 2 into crystalline ferroelectric HfO 2, which can offer superior performance compared with state-of-the-art and emerging memory solutions. This technology will bring significant benefits to applications such as AI and 5G, Big Data, which require high-performance and low power consumption as well compatibility with leading-edge CMOS logic processes."

About Ferroelectric Memory GmbH (FMC)

FMC has developed the most advanced ferroelectric hafnium oxide memory technology to deliver leading-edge non-volatile memory for future electronics and computing innovation. The company emerged from stealth mode in July 2018 and is currently working with major semiconductor companies for its embedded and stand-alone memory solution. Its ferroelectric field-effect transistor (FeFET) and capacitor (FeCAP) technology is simple to integrate, fast, low-power, and scalable, and has high endurance with decades of data retention, suitable for a broad range of AI, IoT, edge, data center, and embedded applications.

