FMC Corporation and Optibrium collaboration aims to accelerate the discovery of novel crop protection technologies by leveraging the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, today announced a collaboration with Optibrium, a leading developer of software and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for small molecule discovery. The agreement is part of FMC's strategic plan to accelerate the discovery and commercialization of FMC's pipeline.

Expanding FMC's Discovery process to include Optibrium's innovative Augmented Chemistry® AI technologies will help bring new solutions to growers faster. Machine learning and AI methods will serve to identify promising compounds, optimize their properties and continue the company's focus on sustainable products.

"Our collaboration with Optibrium marks a pivotal moment in crop protection research," said Dr. Seva Rostovtsev, FMC executive vice president and chief technology officer. "By integrating AI into our R&D efforts, we aim to revolutionize how we develop sustainable solutions for farmers and ultimately enhance global food security."

FMC will utilize Optibrium's Cerella™ and StarDrop™ technologies to further internal research and development. Cerella™ is an AI platform enhancing molecular discovery with deep learning, enabling more accurate predictions and better experimental prioritization to improve return on investment. StarDrop™ complements this further through small molecule design and optimization, integrating with Cerella™ to leverage AI for improved data analysis in discovery.

"We are delighted that our robust AI and software platforms are supporting FMC, a global leader in crop protection, to enhance their discovery," said Matt Segall, chief executive officer of Optibrium. "FMC's commitment to improving their processes with cutting-edge AI and machine learning approaches very much aligns with our own mission to revolutionise discovery with innovative scientific solutions, and we look forward to seeing the future impacts of this agreement."

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,200 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

About Optibrium

Optibrium develops exceptional software and AI solutions that help scientists advance their discovery projects. Cutting-edge science, backed up by rigorous research, underpins their intuitive software for compound design, optimisation and data analysis. Optibrium's comprehensive in silico platform improves the speed, efficiency, and productivity of the discovery process and supports a worldwide customer base, including leading pharma, biotech, agrochemical and flavouring companies and not-for-profit and academic groups.

Optibrium was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with a US subsidiary, Optibrium Inc., based in Cambridge MA.

For further information, visit www.optibrium.com.

FMC and the FMC logo are trademarks of FMC Corporation or an affiliate. Optibrium, Augmented Chemistry, Cerella and StarDrop are trademarks of Optibrium Ltd.

SOURCE FMC Corporation