FMC Corporation and UN Global Compact Network USA convene global leaders to discuss future of sustainable food systems during United Nations General Assembly

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, together with the UN Global Compact Network (UNGC) USA, convened global public and private sector leaders for a roundtable discussion on the future of sustainable food systems. The roundtable, "Sustainable Food Systems: Paving the Way for a Greener Future," was held during UNGC's flagship event on the contributions of the U.S. private sector to advancing the 2030 agenda on sustainable development.

The roundtable highlighted the importance of collaboration and shared goals in addressing global challenges like climate change, food security and resource conservation. Participants, including leaders from across the food and agriculture industry, shared their perspectives and insights on emerging technologies, policies and practices that are reshaping sustainable agriculture and contributing to more resilient supply chains. Julie DiNatale, FMC's chief sustainability officer, discussed the company's commitment to accelerating innovation that supports sustainable farming practices and helps farmers build resilience to climate impacts. This includes modern chemistries, biologicals and precision agriculture technologies that benefit both farmers and the environment.

"Food systems transformation hinges on investments in new tools and technologies that help farmers address their biggest challenges," said DiNatale. "Innovation is essential to meeting food security needs while reducing agriculture's impact on the environment. However, partnership and collaboration across the food value chain is equally important to delivering solutions that empower farmers and drive sustainable change. The roundtable was a fantastic opportunity to connect companies and stakeholders to discuss what we can do together to support farmers in their efforts to produce more with less."

"We are privileged to bring together our UN Global Compact Network USA participants to drive these critical conversations that move us closer to sustainable solutions," said Richard Pearl, UN Global Compact Network USA acting executive director. "Events like SDG Summit USA are vital for addressing the challenges we face and finding actionable paths forward. We're especially grateful to FMC, a long-standing signatory to the UN Global Compact, for their continued leadership and support of this event."

FMC is dedicated to advancing sustainable food systems and collaborating with industry experts, innovators, partners, policymakers and the farming community to contribute to a more sustainable future. As part of FMC's commitments to sustainable agriculture and food security, the company is engaging in many events together with world leaders, international organizations and the private sector, in the context of Climate Week and UNGA events in New York.

Additional information regarding FMC's sustainability priorities and progress can be found in the company's 2023 Sustainability Report.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 5,800 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

About UN Global Compact Network USA

UN Global Compact Network USA is the U.S. Chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. We are a powerful network of companies and stakeholders dedicated to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. By connecting our partners with the resources of the greater UN, we support companies that are committed to fully integrating our principles of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption into their business strategies and operations.

About SDG Summit USA

Network USA's flagship event, SDG Summit USA, is the only conference held during the United Nations General Assembly focused on celebrating the successes of the U.S. private sector in the sustainability space and exploring how companies can further contribute to the agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development. Our conference attracts over 200 representatives from some the largest companies in the world, the United States government, the United Nations and civil society.

You can find more information about the UN Global Compact Network USA here and SDG Summit USA here.

