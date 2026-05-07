FMC Corporation Announces Agreement to Divest India Commercial Business to Crystal Crop Protection Limited

PHILADELPHIA, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to sell FMC India Private Limited (FMC India) to Crystal Crop Protection Limited, a crop solutions company in India, for consideration of $252 million USD, subject to customary adjustments for cash, debt and working capital. FMC will continue to receive all cash generated from the ongoing operation of the India business until closing, primarily through monetization of working capital.

In July 2025, FMC announced its decision to divest the company's crop protection commercial business in India, enabling FMC to participate in the Indian market through a new go-to-market approach while deploying resources to its highest-growth opportunities globally. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2026, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. FMC intends to allocate all proceeds from the sale to debt reduction.

"Crystal Crop Protection Limited is well-positioned to serve Indian farmers with FMC's portfolio of innovative technologies, and we look forward to supporting their growth through our supply agreement," said Pierre Brondeau, FMC chairman, chief executive officer and president. "FMC remains committed to India and will continue to conduct global R&D activities and maintain global manufacturing operations in the country."

Through this transaction, Crystal Crop Protection Limited will acquire FMC India's commercial operations in the crop protection field, including a license to FMC's brands sold in India. Crystal Crop Protection Limited will also receive a preferred supply agreement for certain FMC active ingredients and formulated products, as well as preferred access to FMC's pipeline of active ingredients in India for the crop protection field.

"We are excited on signing this definitive agreement to acquire this business of FMC in India," said Ankur Aggarwal, chairman and managing director, Crystal Crop Protection Limited. "We look forward to welcoming a talented workforce into the Crystal group and aim at accelerating innovation across both chemical and biological domains of crop protection. FMC's innovative portfolio, blockbuster brands and future pipeline give us an opportunity to provide Indian farmers access to innovative products. We look forward to further enhancing and building on our relationship with FMC."

BofA Securities acted as exclusive financial adviser while Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as U.S. legal adviser and Khaitan & Co assisted as legal adviser for FMC on this transaction. EY acted as exclusive buy side M&A adviser to Crystal Crop Protection Limited and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co served as legal adviser. Further terms and conditions of the agreement were not disclosed.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers and crop advisers to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

About Crystal Crop Protection Limited

Established in 1994, Crystal Crop Protection Limited is a crop solutions company with agrochemicals and seeds at the core of its offerings. It operates on a fully integrated model, that integrates robust synthesis research and development in crop protection products and natural crop solutions as well as robust seeds breeding program, with backward-integrated technology enabled manufacturing and pan-India distribution, with a farmer-centric approach. To learn more, visit www.crystalcropprotection.com

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SOURCE FMC Corporation