FMC Corporation Announces Dates for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

News provided by

FMC Corporation

16:30 ET

PHILADELPHIA, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) today announced it will release its first quarter 2018 earnings on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http://www.fmc.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/331912/fmc_corporation_logo.jpg

The company will host a webcast conference call on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and telephone.

Internet broadcast: http://www.fmc.com 
Passcode: FMC

Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada: (800) 553-5275
International: (612) 288-0337 
Conference ID # 444575

A replay of the call will be available via the internet and telephone from 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 3, 2018 until Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Internet replay: http://www.fmc.com 
U.S. / Canada telephone number: (800) 475-6701
International telephone number: (320) 365-3844
Enter Conference ID # 444575

About FMC

For more than a century, FMC Corporation has served the global agricultural, industrial and consumer markets with innovative solutions, applications and quality products.  On November 1, 2017, FMC acquired a significant portion of DuPont's Crop Protection business.  FMC employs approximately 7,000 people throughout the world and operates its businesses in two segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium.  For more information, visit www.FMC.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Act of 1995: Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors described in FMC Corporation's 2017 Form 10-K and other SEC filings. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. FMC Corporation does not intend to update this information and disclaims any legal obligation to the contrary. Historical information is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fmc-corporation-announces-dates-for-first-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-300624451.html

SOURCE FMC Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fmc.com

Also from this source

Mar 29, 2018, 09:14 ET FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and...

Mar 09, 2018, 07:30 ET FMC Announces Executive Leaders for Planned New Lithium Materials...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

FMC Corporation Announces Dates for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

News provided by

FMC Corporation

16:30 ET