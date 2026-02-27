FMC Corporation Announces Election of Michael F. Barry to Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, today announced the election of Michael F. Barry to the company's Board of Directors, effective February 27, 2026. He will serve on the Audit and Compensation and Human Capital committees.

Barry brings more than three decades of global leadership experience in the specialty chemicals industry to FMC's Board. He currently serves as chairman of the Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton and previously served as chief executive officer and president of Quaker Houghton until his retirement in November 2021.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael to the FMC Board of Directors," said Pierre Brondeau, FMC chairman, chief executive officer and president. "Michael has led through complex industry cycles and brings proven experience navigating strategic transformations. His perspective will be invaluable as FMC embarks on its 2026 strategic priorities."

Barry joined Quaker in 1998 and held a series of senior leadership roles, including chief financial officer, before being appointed chief executive officer in 2008 and chairman in 2009. During his tenure as chief executive officer, the company grew revenue from $451 million in 2009 to $1.8 billion in 2021. Under his leadership, Quaker Houghton completed 27 strategic acquisitions. Most notably, Barry led the 2019 combination of Quaker Chemical and Houghton International, which doubled the company's revenue and global footprint, creating one of the world's largest industrial process fluids companies.

"I welcome the opportunity to join FMC's Board of Directors," said Barry. "FMC has a strong foundation, and I look forward to working with the board and management team to create long-term value for our shareholders, customers and employees at this pivotal juncture for the company."

Barry brings significant board experience, having served on the boards of Rogers Corporation and Arcadium Lithium plc (formerly Livent Corporation), where he held leadership roles on the Audit and Compensation committees.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers and crop advisers to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: FMC and its representatives may from time to time make written or oral statements that are "forward-looking" and provide other than historical information, including statements contained in this press release, in FMC's other filings with the SEC, and in presentations, reports or letters to FMC stockholders. In some cases, FMC has identified these forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "outlook," "will likely result," "look forward to,""is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words or phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These statements are qualified by reference to the risk factors included in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2024 Form 10-K"), the section captioned "Forward-Looking Information" in Part II of the 2025 Form 10- K and to similar risk factors and cautionary statements in all other reports and forms filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. We specifically decline to undertake any obligation, and specifically disclaim any duty, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE FMC Corporation