FMC Corporation appoints Curt Brooks director, Investor Relations, names Zack Zaki vice president, Corporate Strategy

PHILADELPHIA, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), an agricultural sciences company, today announced Curt Brooks has been named director, Investor Relations (IR). He assumes the role from Abizar "Zack" Zaki, who has been elected FMC vice president, Corporate Strategy. Brooks and Zaki will transition investor responsibilities following the company's first quarter earnings release and conference call in early May.

Zack Zaki (left) Curt Brooks (right)

Brooks has served as associate director, Investor Relations, since early 2023. He previously worked for the specialty materials company Trinseo as a manager of Investor Relations and senior manager of Financial Planning and Analysis. In his new role, Brooks will lead FMC's engagement with investors and analysts and serve as the company's primary voice to the investment community. He will report to Patrick Day, vice president, Financial Planning and Analysis, who will oversee and participate in Investor Relations activities. Brooks earned a bachelor's in finance from Butler University and his MBA from Drexel University.

"I am pleased to have Curt assume leadership of Investor Relations," said Andrew Sandifer, executive vice president and CFO. "He is a seasoned IR professional who has been a close partner with Zack and a trusted advisor to our management team. Furthermore, he brings a unique perspective to the role, having been raised on a farm using FMC products. I know he will be a valuable resource to our investor community."

Zaki has more than a decade of business experience at FMC, including leadership roles in Corporate Strategy and Development and as business director of FMC Global Specialty Solutions (GSS), the company's non-crop business. He has served as director of Investor Relations since 2021. Earlier in his career, he advised clients in the chemicals industry on strategy and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) at Booz & Company and was an automation engineer at Honeywell. In addition to leading FMC's Corporate Strategy and M&A efforts, Zaki will also have executive responsibility for FMC Ventures. He earned his bachelor's in chemical engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai, India, and his MBA from Duke University. Zaki will join the FMC Operating Committee and will report to Sandifer.

"I want to thank Zack for his contributions to Investor Relations and welcome him to our executive management team," Sandifer added. "His broad knowledge of our company and the agricultural markets we serve, his extensive experience in business development, major M&A transactions and leading strategic initiatives, as well as his deep commercial knowledge and track record of growing our GSS business, will serve him well as our new vice president of Corporate Strategy."

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: FMC and its representatives may from time to time make written or oral statements that are "forward-looking" and provide other than historical information, including statements contained in this press release, in FMC's other filings with the SEC, and in presentations, reports or letters to FMC stockholders.

In some cases, FMC has identified these forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "outlook", "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words or phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These statements are qualified by reference to the risk factors included in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Form 10-K"), the section captioned "Forward-Looking Information" in Part II of the 2023 Form 10-K and to similar risk factors and cautionary statements in all other reports and forms filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement.

We specifically decline to undertake any obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE FMC Corporation