FMC Corporation appoints Zack Zaki to lead investor relations

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, today announced Abizar "Zack" Zaki has been named Investor Relations director.

"Zack is an exceptional leader with broad experience across several areas of FMC," said Mark Douglas, FMC president and CEO. "He brings strong knowledge of the company's growth strategy and operating structure. I know he will serve as a valuable resource to our investor community."

Zaki joined FMC in 2013 as director of Strategy and Corporate Development, leading several major strategy and M&A efforts. He was named business director, Global Specialty Solutions in 2017, where he has led the company's high-growth non-crop business that serves diversified markets including structural pest control, lawn care, vegetation management and vector control. Earlier in his career, Zaki was a strategy consultant with Booz & Company and worked as an automation engineer for Honeywell. He earned his Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Mumbai University and his MBA from Duke University. Zaki will report to Douglas.

He assumes leadership of Investor Relations from Michael Wherley, who is leaving FMC in early August. "We thank Michael for his more than four years serving as IR director during a period of significant change and growth at FMC. We wish him well in his next career endeavor," Douglas said.

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically without compromising safety or the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

