FMC Corporation Chairman and CEO Pierre Brondeau and CFO Andrew Sandifer to speak at Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) today announced that Pierre Brondeau, chairman and chief executive officer, and Andrew Sandifer, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on December 3, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be available at www.fmc.com/investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers and crop advisers to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

SOURCE FMC Corporation