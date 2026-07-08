FMC Corporation Files First Global Regulatory Submission for Rimisoxafen with United States Environmental Protection Agency

The submission marks an important milestone in FMC's efforts to advance next-generation weed control technologies as resistance pressure intensifies in key row crop markets.

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, today announced it has submitted the regulatory dossier for rimisoxafen to the United States (U.S.) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the first regulatory submission globally for this groundbreaking herbicide active ingredient. The U.S. submission covers use on corn, soybean, sunflower and select pulse crops.

"Filing the first regulatory dossier for rimisoxafen with the EPA represents a significant milestone for FMC," said Seva Rostovtsev, executive vice president and chief technology officer at FMC. "Years of innovation and scientific discovery have brought us to this point, and we are proud to advance this breakthrough dual mode of action technology through the regulatory process on behalf of growers facing increasingly complex weed resistance challenges."

Discovered at FMC's Stine Research Center and built on over a decade of biology research and more than 1,000 field and greenhouse studies, rimisoxafen is the first herbicide active ingredient ever classified as a dual mode of action by the Global Herbicide Resistance Action Committee (HRAC). Designated under Groups 12 and 32, rimisoxafen inhibits two distinct biochemical pathways in weeds, which helps delay resistance development compared to single mode of action herbicides.

Herbicide-resistant weeds continue to challenge growers and drive demand for new and underutilized modes of action. According to a 2025 Weed Science Society of America National Weed Survey, Palmer amaranth and waterhemp rank as the most troublesome broadleaf weeds in U.S. soybean production1. In extensive field testing, rimisoxafen has demonstrated consistent activity against both. The U.S. represents a critical market for next-generation weed control solutions with more than 70 million hectares of corn and soybeans grown annually and growers spending more than $6 billion annually on weed control.

Rimisoxafen is the third novel herbicide active ingredient FMC has advanced to regulatory submission in recent years, following Isoflex™ active and Dodhylex™ active. Together, these submissions reflect the depth and productivity of FMC's R&D pipeline and the company's commitment to advancing next-generation crop protection solutions through the regulatory process.

FMC intends to pursue regulatory submissions for rimisoxafen in additional key geographies and crop segments as part of its global development program. Timing and outcomes are subject to regulatory review and approval in each jurisdiction. Rimisoxafen is not currently registered for sale or use in the United States or any other country. No offer for sale, sale or use of this product is permitted prior to receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers and crop advisers to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

Dodhylex and Isoflex are trademarks of FMC Corporation and/or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions.

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1 Van Wychen, L. (2025). 2025 Survey of the Most Common and Troublesome Weeds in Broadleaf Crops, Fruits & Vegetables, and Hemp in the United States and Canada. Weed Science Society of America National Weed Survey Dataset. Available at: https://wssa.net/2025/11/wssa-survey-shows-an-urgent-need-for-new-weed-control-strategies/

SOURCE FMC Corporation