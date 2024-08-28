FMC Corporation granted a temporary restraining order against Sharda USA LLC for patent infringement in the United States

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, announced the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania granted a temporary restraining order against Sharda USA LLC ("Sharda"). The order restrains Sharda from importing, marketing, advertising, selling or distributing any premix products containing bifenthrin and cyano-pyrethroids that are covered by FMC's patents. This includes Sharda's "Winner" insecticide product containing bifenthrin and zeta-cypermethrin.

The court order is part of an ongoing FMC lawsuit alleging that Sharda infringes on the company's United States patents covering insecticide products containing bifenthrin and zeta-cypermethrin. FMC sells a premix of bifenthrin and zeta-cypermethrin insecticides in the United States under the brand Hero® insecticide that is protected by the asserted patents. FMC's lawsuit also alleges that Sharda's product label for "Winner" misappropriated FMC's copyrighted product label for Hero®.

"We welcome the Court's decision, which underscores the critical role of patent compliance in the crop protection industry," said Michael Reilly, FMC executive vice president, general counsel and secretary. "This ruling validates FMC's position on intellectual property rights and reinforces the importance of these rights as a cornerstone for innovation and progress in agriculture. FMC is dedicated to vigorously protecting our rights and ensuring that the fruits of our research and development efforts continue to deliver value and support sustainable agriculture globally. Our resolve to defend and enforce our intellectual property is unwavering, as it is essential for advancing technology that serves the greater good of farmers, consumers, investors, and our dedicated workforce."

FMC Corporation is dedicated to advancing agricultural innovation through substantial investments in research and development. The company is committed to ensuring farmers have access to authentic crop protection products from reliable sources. Its #DealWithRealFMC social media campaign highlights the significant advantages of using trusted crop protection technologies and brands from reputable companies while also educating about the risks posed by counterfeit pesticide products. For more information, visit FMC Brand Protection.

