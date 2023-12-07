FMC Corporation named one of America's Most Responsible Companies for third consecutive year

News provided by

FMC Corporation

07 Dec, 2023, 07:30 ET

FMC ranked in top 10% of companies globally and 8th in Materials and Chemicals Industry

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, was recently recognized for its excellence in Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG), ranking among the top U.S. companies on Newsweek's 2024 Most Responsible Companies list for the third consecutive year. The company jumped an impressive 75 spots to rank 60 out of a total of 600 companies. FMC is ranked 8th in the Materials and Chemicals industry and is the only crop protection company to make the list.

"For more than a decade, FMC has prioritized sustainability across our business," says Julie DiNatale, vice president and chief sustainability officer. "Our holistic approach to ESG continues to create value for all FMC stakeholders, whether it's driving efficiencies in our operations, bringing climate-smart solutions to growers or ensuring the wellbeing of employees and people across our supply chain. We are very proud to see our efforts recognized as we continue our journey."

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability reports as well as an independent survey asking U.S. residents about their perception of company activities. The final list recognizes the top 600 most responsible companies in the U.S. across 14 industries.

FMC's dedication to environmental and social responsibility has also been recognized across the investment community, including by Bloomberg, which as of October 2023, ranked FMC first in the agricultural chemicals industry for performance on material ESG issues. Analysts cite the company's industry-leading net-zero by 2035 target, which was verified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) earlier this year, as well as strong corporate and ESG governance as indicators of FMC's leadership in this space. 

Additional information about FMC's sustainability goals and progress is available in its 2022 Sustainability Report.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

SOURCE FMC Corporation

