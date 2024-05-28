FMC Corporation obtains registration in Brazil for two herbicides powered by Isoflex® active

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Azugro® and Ezanya® herbicides are powered by Isoflex® active

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, has received registration in Brazil for Azugro® and Ezanya® herbicides for use in cotton, tobacco and wheat crops. Azugro® and Ezanya® herbicides are powered by Isoflex® active, FMC's brand name for bixlozone. Isoflex® active is a novel herbicide when used in cereals and is classified by the Herbicide Resistance Action Committee (HRAC) as a Group 13 herbicide. The two new formulations will provide growers with new tools to effectively manage herbicide resistance across a wide range of agronomic practices.

"FMC is committed to providing growers with innovative solutions that enhance the productivity and resilience of their land," said Sinara Ferreira, FMC Brazil business director. "We are confident that Azugro® and Ezanya® herbicides will contribute to a healthy crop by providing growers with new and important tools to control weeds that are resistant to other herbicides."

Azugro® and Ezanya® herbicides offer effective control of key annual grass weeds, including goosegrass (Eleusine indica), Italian ryegrass (Lolium multiflorum) and some key broadleaf weeds. Azugro® herbicide will be available for use in cotton during the 2024 crop season and wheat in 2025, while Ezanya® herbicide will be available for use in tobacco during the 2024 crop season. Research on the use of Isoflex® active products in additional crops and segments in Brazil is ongoing.

The registrations in Brazil mark another significant regulatory approval for FMC and Isoflex® active, which is currently registered in Argentina, Australia and China. Products containing Isoflex® active have exhibited pre-plant, pre-emergence and early post-emergence selectivity in major crops across the globe, including canola, cereals, oilseed rape and pulses.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,200 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

Azugro, Ezanya and Isoflex are trademarks of FMC Corporation and/or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions.

Media contact: Amie Leopold

+1 (215) 299-6223

[email protected]

Investor contact: Curt Brooks

+1 (215) 299-6137

[email protected]

SOURCE FMC Corporation