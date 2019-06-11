FMC Corporation Realigns Leadership Structure for North America and Latin America

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) today announced that it is realigning the leadership structure for its North America and Latin America regions. Ronaldo Pereira, president, FMC Latin America, has been appointed president of the company's new Americas Region, which encompasses the U.S., Canada, Central America and South America. Pereira will continue to report to Mark Douglas, FMC president and chief operating officer. Due to this leadership realignment, Amy O'Shea, vice president and business director for North America, will leave the organization to pursue other opportunities.

"The Americas Region includes two of FMC's largest markets, the U.S. and Brazil," said Douglas. "As our business continues to grow and expand throughout the Americas, there is an increasing need to align and focus our commercial organizations on key countries and customers. Common executive leadership will help drive stronger alignment and account management." Douglas added, "Furthermore, we are seeing a greater need to align our strategies across certain large-volume crops, including soybeans, especially in the U.S., Brazil and Argentina."

Pereira is a highly respected crop protection industry veteran with broad commercial experience. He began his career at FMC in 1995 and has held a variety of marketing, business development and general management roles in Latin America and at the global level. He was appointed an FMC vice president in 2017.

"I want to acknowledge Amy O'Shea's leadership of our North America region for the last three years and her many contributions to FMC. She has helped grow our business during her tenure and was instrumental in successfully integrating the U.S. and Canada commercial teams as part of the DuPont crop protection transaction. We wish her continued success in her career," Douglas said.

FMC has also announced that Marcelo Magurno, Brazil commercial director, north region, has been appointed business director, Brazil. His new, expanded responsibilities include oversight for all commercial strategies and resources in Brazil, including sales and marketing. Magurno brings more than 25 years of crop protection industry experience to this new role.

The Americas realignment and new executive leadership roles are effective July 1, 2019.

