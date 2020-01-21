FMC Corporation Receives Perfect Score on 2020 Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today that it has received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

"FMC has focused on driving meaningful progress in diversity and inclusion at FMC, including several significant policy changes related to parental leave and domestic partner and transgender inclusion benefits in the U.S. over the past several years. Creating a workplace where people feel engaged and a sense of belonging matters not only for current employees but also to the next generation of employees and the future of our company," said Pierre Brondeau, chairman and chief executive officer at FMC. "Our CEI score reflects the importance we place on recognizing and appreciating each other's differences so that all of our employees around the world can grow and contribute to their fullest potential."

FMC proudly supports LGBTQ employees through SPECTRUM, an FMC employee resource group (ERG) for lesbian gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer employees and their allies. It focuses on increasing the visibility of LGBTQ issues within the Company through education and awareness initiatives. The group holds events throughout the year to reinforce Company commitments to fairness and equality, and advocates for new policy or policy modifications where necessary to establish best practices for LGBTQ inclusion. SPECTRUM is one of six employee resource groups at FMC, which also include The Bridge, a multicultural ERG; Women's Initiative Network (WIN); i-Gen, an intergenerational ERG; Valuing Individuals with Visible and Invisible Disabilities (VIVID); and Honor, a veterans group open to all employees to promote, provide awareness and support veterans within FMC and our local communities.

"As a global company, FMC faces unique opportunities and challenges in advancing diversity and inclusion," said Subarna Malakar, director of Global Diversity and Inclusion at FMC. "Through the implementation of employee resource groups and regional inclusion councils, we are able to increase the visibility of diversity through customized awareness initiatives tailored for employees from around the world. These efforts are critical in creating an inclusive culture that allows all FMC employees to feel a sense of pride and belonging."

For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, or to view the full report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® active ingredients; Authority®, Boral®, Centium®, Command® and Gamit® branded herbicides; Talstar® and Hero® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo® and Presence® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,500 employees around the globe. To learn more, please visit www.fmc.com.

FMC, the FMC logo, Rynaxypyr, Cyazypyr, Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, Gamit, Talstar, Hero, Quartzo and Presence are trademarks of FMC Corporation or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions. Hero® insecticide is a restricted use pesticide in the United States.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2018 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

SOURCE FMC Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fmc.com

