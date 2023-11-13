FMC DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In FMC To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in FMC between November 2, 2022 and October 20, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/FMC.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against FMC Corporation ("FMC" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMC) and reminds investors of the January 8, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

Faruqi & Faruqi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the diminishment of patent protection for FMC's flagship products following legal defeats in key markets including India, China, and Brazil had opened the door to increased competition from generics; (2) the Company repeatedly mislead investors about the status of such proceedings and falsely claimed that it did not and would not face generic competition in key markets until 2026 at the earliest; and (3) because of these issues Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 7, 2023, Blue Orca Capital published a report, alleging that FMC and its executives had made a series of false statements about the status of patent protections for FMC's flagship products following legal defeats in India, China and Brazil that the Company had concealed from investors. The Blue Orca Report emphasized that the products at issue, patented diamides (a class of insecticide), "account for almost 40% of FMC's. . . revenues" in the past year and an estimated "60+% of reported EBITDA" and that FMC had "concealed from investors that it [had] suffered a recent string of stunning legal defeats around the globe that have enabled competitors to now launch competing generics at prices up to 80% below the price of FMC's flagship insecticide product" and that "contrary to the Company's claims, FMC's process patents do not protect its flagship product from generic competition."

The Blue Orca Report included an analysis of legal proceedings and market conditions in India, China, and Brazil. In addition to identifying a range of market headwinds affecting FMC's prospects in such markets, the Blue Orca Report concluded that FMC and its executives repeatedly made false claims that legal victories had ensured Diamide patent protection for years to come, when, in fact, FMC's legal losses had resulted in a loss of patent protection for its flagship products and cleared the way for generic competition. In short, Defendants repeatedly falsely reassured investors that FMC had not gone over the patent cliff while, in truth, the Company was already in free fall.

Immediately following these revelations on September 7, 2023, the Company's share price dropped more than 7.4%, to close at $76.10 per share, representing approximately $630 million in investor losses, on high trading volume.

Finally, On October 23, 2023, FMC announced that it was again cutting its Q3 2023 outlook and guidance for revenues for Q4 and FY 2024, projecting earnings well below the expectations of analysts, citing substantially lower sales volumes in Latin America, particularly Brazil.

On this news, FMC's stock price fell $8.83 per share, or 12.18%, to close at $58.12 per share on October 23, 2023.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding FMC's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP