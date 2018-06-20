FMC GlobalSat Adds Globalklass Groupe To Subdistribution Network

Fernando Ache, president Globalklass Group said, "Our ability to provide such ground-breaking technology to our clients will allow us to expand our portfolio beyond the typical electrical equipment and open a new advance technology to them."

"FMC GlobalSat continues its rapid growth thanks to a number of new subdistributors," said Joe Sullivan, vice president of sales at FMC GlobalSat. "These partners are a key element of our go-to-market strategy. Our partner network enables a large variety of clients to receive the same excellent service that we and our partners offer while allowing FMC GlobalSat to expand its global reach in several key market sectors."

About FMC GlobalSat

FMC GlobalSat, a leading provider of global connectivity, provides best-in-class satellite and wireless solutions to markets and industries that requires long term visibility into cost, and demand strict adherence to regulatory requirements.

FMC GlobalSat provides satellite communications solutions to the renewable energy industry including Kymeta communication solutions. The company configures, integrates and deploys Kymeta solutions to support the renewable energy market with reliable, high-throughput satellites leveraging 53 satellites, 8 teleports, 20,000 miles of fiber optic, 24/7 enterprise grade technical support with 56 points of presence in 37 cities around the world.

FMC GlobalSat also offers 3G, and 4G cellular solutions across CDMA, GSM, and LTE networks in more than 190 countries, and more than 550 underlying carriers, all delivered on a single platform. FMC GlobalSat and its carrier partners' networks provide 99.995% reliability, unmatched in the IoT/M2M communications industry.

www.fmcglobalsat.com

About Globalklass Groupe Inc.

The experience that GKG has gained put them as a leader in Smart Grid and Smart City solutions. It is focused on critical infrastructure as well as major cities / municipalities. GKG has staff certified and available immediately with online support that allows access to equipment in a very short time, also has field engineers that, in case of need, will be on-site as soon as possible directed by our technicians in the offices or the manufacturers.

The spectrum of solutions and services is varied and ranges from furnishing, consulting, commissioning as well as turnkey packages according to the requirements of the customers.

GlobalKlass Group Inc. partners with international leaders like Square D and Schneider Electric to deliver Smart Grid, Smart City, Communications, security and power and control solutions to major cities and municipalities in Latin America and the Caribbean.

http://globalklass.com/

For Press Inquiries:

Mark Del Franco

Director of Communications

FMC GlobalSat

(954) 678-0697

