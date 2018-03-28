FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors

"With his vast project development and management experience in transmission, hydropower, biomass, solar and offshore and onshore wind projects, Ed Stern has a deep understanding of market, regulatory and communication requirements when it comes to the renewable energy sector," says Emmanuel Cotrel, chief executive officer at FMC GlobalSat. "We are confident he will provide valuable perspectives as we execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for our shareholders."

PowerBridge is the leading developer of non-utility, privately financed, electric transmission systems in the U.S. The company has developed, financed and constructed more than 1.3 GW of transmission capacity, with a total investment in excess of $1.5 billion.

Stern has more than 30 years of experience leading the successful development, financing, construction, operation and ownership of major energy and infrastructure projects, including developing and building the Neptune Regional Transmission System, completed in 2007, and the Hudson Transmission Project, completed in 2013. Both projects were completed on budget and ahead of schedule.

From 1991 through 2004, Stern was employed by Enel North America, Inc. — the North American subsidiary of the Italian electric utility Enel SpA. At Enel, Stern served as general counsel and, commencing in 1999, as president, director and chief executive officer.

Stern currently serves on the boards of Deepwater Wind Holdings, LLC, a developer of offshore wind projects and CAN Capital, Inc., a financial services company. He also serves on the advisory board of Starwood Energy Group Global, LLC, a private equity firm specializing in energy and infrastructure investments.



About FMC GlobalSat

FMC GlobalSat, a leading provider of global connectivity, provides best-in-class satellite and wireless solutions to markets and industries that requires long term visibility into cost, and demand strict adherence to regulatory requirements.

FMC GlobalSat provides satellite communications solutions to the renewable energy industry including Kymeta communication solutions. The company configures, integrates and deploys Kymeta solutions to support the renewable energy market with reliable, high-throughput satellites leveraging 53 satellites, 8 teleports, 20,000 miles of fiber optic, 24/7 enterprise grade technical support with 56 points of presence in 37 cities around the world.

FMC GlobalSat also offers 3G, and 4G cellular solutions across CDMA, GSM, and LTE networks in more than 190 countries, and more than 550 underlying carriers, all delivered on a single platform. FMC GlobalSat and its carrier partners' networks provide 99.995% reliability, unmatched in the IoT/M2M communications industry.

