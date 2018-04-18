FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC GlobalSat has signed a Certified Distribution Partner (CDP) agreement with Mallorca-based e3 Systems to sell Kymeta Corporation's products and services to superyachts.

The agreement authorizes FMC GlobalSat to sell, deliver and install Kymeta's satellite technology solutions to superyachts, exceeding 24 meters.

Both FMC GlobalSat and e3 globally distribute Kymeta KyWay™ satellite terminals. FMC GlobalSat is the exclusive Kymeta partner for renewable energy and e3 is an exclusive partner in the yacht industry.

"The partnership with e3 allows us to continue our vision for providing the best connectivity solution to our customers," says Joe Sullivan, Vice President of Sales at FMC GlobalSat. "We believe the superyacht class is ripe with opportunity."

"We are excited to welcome FMC GlobalSat as a partner," commented Mathieu Cros, Channel Sales Manager at e3: "They offer exceptional experience and expertise in the satellite communications sector and are uniquely positioned to ensure this groundbreaking technology reaches an ever wider yachting customer base. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

About FMC GlobalSat

FMC GlobalSat, a leading provider of global connectivity, provides best-in-class satellite and wireless solutions to markets and industries that requires long term visibility into cost, and demand strict adherence to regulatory requirements.

FMC GlobalSat provides satellite communications solutions to the renewable energy industry including Kymeta communication solutions. The company configures, integrates and deploys Kymeta solutions to support the renewable energy market with reliable, high-throughput satellites leveraging 53 satellites, 8 teleports, 20,000 miles of fiber optic, 24/7 enterprise grade technical support with 56 points of presence in 37 cities around the world.

FMC GlobalSat also offers 3G, and 4G cellular solutions across CDMA, GSM, and LTE networks in more than 190 countries, and more than 550 underlying carriers, all delivered on a single platform. FMC GlobalSat and its carrier partners' networks provide 99.995% reliability, unmatched in the IoT/M2M communications industry.

www.fmcglobalsat.com

About e3 Systems

e3 is a leading communications integrator and solutions provider for the marine industry. The company connects yachts globally through a diverse portfolio of communication systems including its HYBRID solution which synchronises VSAT, Inmarsat, Iridium, 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi. In addition, it provides an extensive suite of services covering cyber security and training, IT and networks, data management, content provision and a unique, full vessel Support Operations Centre. e3 is the exclusive superyacht distribution partner for Kymeta communications solutions. The company operates from the Mediterranean and the USA with partners worldwide. It is part of the marine electronics group grupoarbulu.

Discover more at e3s.com

