FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List

KVR Energy sells products and services aimed at improving owners' and operators' engineering and maintenance asset management programs.

"KVR Energy is pleased to expand its horizon by forming an alliance with FMC GlobalSat," said Shiva Mahadeo, manager electrical, instrumentation and control systems. "The new partnership will bring Kymeta's satellite communications and internet connectivity capabilities available to companies in the oil and gas industry throughout the Caribbean. FMC GlobalSat is a pioneer in the satellite communications industry as they offer incomparable connectivity solutions globally. KVR looks forward to building a strong and cohesive relationship with FMC GlobalSat."

"Subdistributors are a key element of our go-to-market strategy," said Joe Sullivan, vice president of sales for FMC GlobalSat. "Our subdistribution network enables our partners to receive the same tools, support and competitive pricing we offer while at the same time enabling FMC GlobalSat to expand our global reach in several key market sectors."

About FMC GlobalSat

FMC GlobalSat, a leading provider of global connectivity, provides best-in-class satellite and wireless solutions to markets and industries that requires long term visibility into cost, and demand strict adherence to regulatory requirements.

FMC GlobalSat provides satellite communications solutions to the renewable energy industry including Kymeta communication solutions. The company configures, integrates and deploys Kymeta solutions to support the renewable energy market with reliable, high-throughput satellites leveraging 53 satellites, 8 teleports, 20,000 miles of fiber optic, 24/7 enterprise grade technical support with 56 points of presence in 37 cities around the world.

FMC GlobalSat also offers 3G, and 4G cellular solutions across CDMA, GSM, and LTE networks in more than 190 countries, and more than 550 underlying carriers, all delivered on a single platform. FMC GlobalSat and its carrier partners' networks provide 99.995% reliability, unmatched in the IoT/M2M communications industry.

www.fmcglobalsat.com

About KVR Energy Ltd.

Our aim is to build long-term partnerships with our customers and to maximize the potential of business with a combination of competitive prices, cost effectiveness and most importantly, enhancing the quality of service we deliver to the industry that guarantees customer satisfaction. At the same time, we will pursue profitable growth by linking our customers with new products and services aimed at improving their Engineering & Maintenance Asset Management Programs.

www.kvrel.com

For Press Inquiries:

Mark Del Franco

Director of Communications

FMC GlobalSat

(954) 678-0697

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fmc-globalsat-expands-subdistribution-network-adds-kvr-energy-to-its-growing-global-list-300653116.html

SOURCE FMC GlobalSat