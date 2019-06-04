FMC Recognized with Two Prestigious American Chemistry Council Awards

PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) has been recognized with two prestigious American Chemistry Council (ACC) Awards including the Responsible Care® Company of the Year Award and a Sustainability Leadership Award for 2019.

"We are very proud to be recipients of the Responsible Care Company of the Year Award and the Sustainability Leadership Award," said Linda Froelich, director of corporate sustainability at FMC. "FMC employees are committed to operating safely which is evident in our new record low global total recordable injury rate. This commitment to safety extends to our views on operating sustainably as we have exceeded our goal on spending 80 percent of our R&D budget to develop sustainably advantaged products while reducing energy and greenhouse gas emissions intensities as well as waste and water intensities at our manufacturing sites."

FMC is recognized for leadership in environmental, health, safety and security performance with the Responsible Care Company of the Year Award for its TH!NK. SAFE.™ program which is at the core of the company's safety commitment. TH!NK. SAFE. fosters a dynamic safety culture through interactive programs that engage all levels of the organization. The ACC also presented FMC the Sustainability Leadership "Transparency & Collaboration" Award for its Product Stewardship & Sustainability Assessment tool that helps the company assess and determine the sustainability of its active ingredients and products through each stage of discovery and development.

FMC was also recognized by the ACC with the Responsible Care Company of the Year award in 2017 for its industry-leading safety and sustainability programs and goals.

