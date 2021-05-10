FMCG Logistics Market in Europe to grow by $ 17.15 Bn between 2021-2025 | 71% growth to come from Western Europe | Technavio
The FMCG logistics market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 17.15 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
The increasing adoption of technology in the logistics industry is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the lack of skilled drivers in the logistics industry might hamper the market growth.
FMCG Logistics Market In Europe: Service Landscape
Based on the segmentation by service, the market witnessed maximum growth in the transportation segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will significant during the forecast period.
FMCG Logistics Market In Europe: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Western Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 71% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Western Europe. Factors such as increasing M&A in the logistics industry, growing focus on truck platooning by logistics vendors, and increasing adoption of sharing economy will drive the growth of the FMCG logistics market in Western Europe during the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DFDS AS
- DSV Panalpina AS
- FedEx Corp.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Schenker AG
- XPO Logistics Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
