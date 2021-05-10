FMCG Logistics Market in Europe to grow by $ 17.15 Bn between 2021-2025 | 71% growth to come from Western Europe | Technavio

Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

The increasing adoption of technology in the logistics industry is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the lack of skilled drivers in the logistics industry might hamper the market growth.

FMCG Logistics Market In Europe: Service Landscape

Based on the segmentation by service, the market witnessed maximum growth in the transportation segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will significant during the forecast period.

FMCG Logistics Market In Europe: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Western Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 71% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Western Europe. Factors such as increasing M&A in the logistics industry, growing focus on truck platooning by logistics vendors, and increasing adoption of sharing economy will drive the growth of the FMCG logistics market in Western Europe during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market - Global courier, express, and parcel market is segmented by consumer (B2B, B2C, and C2C) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Healthcare Logistics Market - Global healthcare logistics market is segmented by product (pharmaceutical products and medical devices), service (transportation and warehousing), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report



Companies Covered:

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DFDS AS

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Schenker AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

VAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

COVID-19 impact and recovery for service segment

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DFDS AS

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Schenker AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/fmcg-logistics-market-in-europe-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio