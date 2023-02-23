FMCG market size in Europe is set to grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2027, Evolving opportunities with Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FMCG logistics market size in Europe is estimated to increase by USD 40.18 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. Discover some insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe FMCG Logistics Market 2023-2027

FMCG Logistics Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.58 Key countries Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Brambles Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., PSA International Pte Ltd., SNCF Group, United Parcel Service Inc., UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

FMCG logistics market in Europe – Vendor Analysis

The FMCG logistics market in Europe is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The vendors are competing on low-pricing strategies and long-term contracts with FMCG companies. They are offering logistics services at a low cost because of the economies of scale achieved through increased sales. Also, vendors are focusing on business expansions and consolidation activities to remain competitive in the market.

A few prominent vendors that offer FMCG logistics in Europe are

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - The company offers FMCG logistics such as supply chain management and E-commerce.

- The company offers FMCG logistics such as supply chain management and E-commerce. Brambles Ltd. - The company offers FMCG logistics for various industries such as food, medical, and consumer products.

- The company offers FMCG logistics for various industries such as food, medical, and consumer products. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company offers FMCG logistics such as sea freight and rail freight.

- The company offers FMCG logistics such as sea freight and rail freight. CEVA Logistics AG - The company offers FMCG logistics through air freight, ocean freight, road freight, and rail freight.

- The company offers FMCG logistics through air freight, ocean freight, road freight, and rail freight. For Details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

FMCG Logistics Market In Europe - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Service (Transportation, Warehousing, and VAS) and Product (Food and beverages, Personal and beauty care, Health and hygiene care, and Home care).

The market growth in the transportation segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by advancements in technology and increasing connectivity in the transportation sector.

For insights on country level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 Download a Sample Report

FMCG Logistics Market In Europe – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of technology in the logistics industry. Companies operating in the logistics industry are investing in advanced technologies such as IoT, robotics, analytics, and big data to streamline their operations. This trend has resulted in the incorporation of various strategies such as collaboration, vertical integration, and M&A by vendors and IT companies to improve warehouse management services. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the FMCG logistics market in Europe.

Key Trends –

The growing focus on truck platooning by logistics vendors is a key trend in the market. Logistics companies are adopting truck platooning technology to ensure that their trucks maintain a close distance between each other. Many governments are encouraging the use of this feature as it saves costs, reduces congestion on roads, and decreases carbon emissions. This trend will have a positive influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The high cost of operations in the FMCG industry is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market. FMCG logistics involves the movement of products such as food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals in a temperature-controlled supply chain. The transportation of these products requires proper approvals, followed by lengthy procedures. Transportation and inventory handling costs may increase if proper algorithms and inventory optimization solutions are not implemented in warehouses. Such challenges are reducing the growth potential in the market.

For more insights on drivers, trends, and challenges - Request a sample report.

What are the key data covered in this FMCG logistics market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the FMCG logistics market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the FMCG logistics market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the FMCG logistics market across Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of FMCG logistics market vendors in Europe

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The truck-as-a-service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 18,499.77 million . The digital transformation in the trucking industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as a shortage of truck drivers may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The digital transformation in the trucking industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as a shortage of truck drivers may impede the market growth. The air cargo market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 19.52 million tons. The increase in e-commerce sales to boost the market is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the expected rise in jet fuel prices may impede the market growth.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 FMCG logistics market in Europe 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on FMCG logistics market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Service

6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 VAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on VAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on VAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on VAS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on VAS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Personal and beauty care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Personal and beauty care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Personal and beauty care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Personal and beauty care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Personal and beauty care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Health and hygiene care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Health and hygiene care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Health and hygiene care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Health and hygiene care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Health and hygiene care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Home care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Home care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 92: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 93: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 94: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 95: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 96: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 97: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 98: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 99: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 100: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 102: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.4 Brambles Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Brambles Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Brambles Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Brambles Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Brambles Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 108: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 CEVA Logistics AG

Exhibit 113: CEVA Logistics AG - Overview



Exhibit 114: CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments



Exhibit 115: CEVA Logistics AG - Key news



Exhibit 116: CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus

12.7 DACHSER SE

Exhibit 118: DACHSER SE - Overview



Exhibit 119: DACHSER SE - Business segments



Exhibit 120: DACHSER SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: DACHSER SE - Segment focus

12.8 Deutsche Bahn AG

Exhibit 122: Deutsche Bahn AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Deutsche Bahn AG - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Deutsche Bahn AG - Segment focus

12.9 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 126: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 127: Deutsche Post AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 129: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings

12.10 DSV AS

Exhibit 130: DSV AS - Overview



Exhibit 131: DSV AS - Business segments



Exhibit 132: DSV AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: DSV AS - Segment focus

12.11 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 134: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG

Exhibit 138: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 139: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG - Key offerings

12.13 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Exhibit 141: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Segment focus

12.14 Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 145: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 SNCF Group

Exhibit 149: SNCF Group - Overview



Exhibit 150: SNCF Group - Business segments



Exhibit 151: SNCF Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: SNCF Group - Segment focus

12.16 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 153: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 157: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

