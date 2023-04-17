FMCG market size to grow by USD 310.5 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by growing preference for e-commerce online distribution - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FMCG market size is set to grow by USD 310.5 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 2.27%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View a Sample Report

Factors such as the growing preference for e-commerce online distribution, rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle, and increasing demand for pharmaceutical products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The FMCG market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

FMCG Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Food and Beverage



Personal and Beauty Care



Health and Hygiene Care



Home Care

The market growth in the food and beverage segment will be significant over the forecast period. The demand for packaged and processed foods is increasing with improving economic conditions and disposable income levels in both developed and developing countries. Food manufacturers are increasingly focusing on product differentiation to compete in the market. In addition, the demand for frozen foods and packaged drinks has increased due to changes in dietary habits and urbanization. Such factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

North America will account for 29% of the market growth during the forecast period. The market will also witness significant growth in APAC over the forecast period. Factors such as expanding population, rising disposable income, the changing standards of living of consumers, and increasing urbanization are fueling the growth of the FMCG market in APAC. In addition, the increase in the consumption of various products, such as food and beverages, personal care, consumer goods, and medicines, will contribute to the growth of the regional market.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. Download a Sample Report

FMCG Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global FMCG market is fragmented due to the presence of several global vendors. The vendors compete on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence. Changes in the consumption patterns of consumers may affect vendor performance in the market. Vendor performance may also be affected by changing consumer tastes, global and regional economic conditions, and various other demographic trends. Some of the major vendors of the FMCG market include:

ITC Ltd. - The company offers FMCG products such as cigarettes, cigars, and AASHIRWAD atta.

- The company offers FMCG products such as cigarettes, cigars, and AASHIRWAD atta. Johnson and Johnson - The company offers FMCG products such as Aveeno Baby, Carefree super dry panty liners, and Clean and Clear.

- The company offers FMCG products such as Aveeno Baby, Carefree super dry panty liners, and Clean and Clear. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - The company offers FMCG product brands such as Peet's Coffee, Cafe Escapes, and HOLLYS COFFEE .

- The company offers FMCG product brands such as Peet's Coffee, Cafe Escapes, and . Kimberly Clark Corp. - The company offers FMCG product brands such as Huggies, Pull-Ups, and GoodNites.

- The company offers FMCG product brands such as Huggies, Pull-Ups, and GoodNites. Anheuser Busch InBev SA

Dabur India Ltd.

Heineken NV

JBS SA

Kellogg Co.

LOreal SA

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

The coca cola co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

The Wadia Group

Unilever PLC

The report also covers the following areas:

FMCG Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the growing preference for e-commerce online distribution. The sales of FMCG products through e-commerce websites have increased significantly over the years. This can be attributed to the rising adoption of smartphones and the increased penetration of the internet. E-commerce websites allow consumers to compare a wide range of FMCG products such as food and beverages, personal care, skincare, cosmetics, and hair care. The availability of product reviews on these websites helps consumers in making proper purchase decisions. Many such factors are increasing the purchase of consumer products online, which is driving the growth of the market.

– The market is driven by the growing preference for e-commerce online distribution. The sales of FMCG products through e-commerce websites have increased significantly over the years. This can be attributed to the rising adoption of smartphones and the increased penetration of the internet. E-commerce websites allow consumers to compare a wide range of FMCG products such as food and beverages, personal care, skincare, cosmetics, and hair care. The availability of product reviews on these websites helps consumers in making proper purchase decisions. Many such factors are increasing the purchase of consumer products online, which is driving the growth of the market. Trend – The rising consumption of ready-to-eat food products is identified as the key trend in the market. Growth in the number of dual-income households and hectic lifestyles have increased the consumer preference for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products. These food products offer the convenience of cooking and save time. The demand for such food products increased considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 due to lockdowns. For instance, in 2020, one of India's online grocery stores, Blinkit, reported a 17% increase in sales in the ready-to-eat category, a 31% increase in readymade meals and mixes, and a 41% increase in frozen food. Thus, the shift in consumer preferences from home-cooked food to ready-to-eat food products will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus.

– The rising consumption of ready-to-eat food products is identified as the key trend in the market. Growth in the number of dual-income households and hectic lifestyles have increased the consumer preference for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products. These food products offer the convenience of cooking and save time. The demand for such food products increased considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 due to lockdowns. For instance, in 2020, one of online grocery stores, Blinkit, reported a 17% increase in sales in the ready-to-eat category, a 31% increase in readymade meals and mixes, and a 41% increase in frozen food. Thus, the shift in consumer preferences from home-cooked food to ready-to-eat food products will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus. Challenge – The lack of proper infrastructure in emerging economies will challenge the growth of the market. The demand for FMCG food products is increasing in both developed and developing countries. However, some of the developing countries lack the proper infrastructure for storing and manufacturing food processing ingredients such as preservatives, emulsifiers, enzymes, and others. In addition, the use of technologies for producing the ingredients is low when compared with those used in developed countries such as the US and Canada . Such factors are reducing the growth potential of the market.

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, challenges for the market.

FMCG Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist FMCG market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the FMCG market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the FMCG market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of FMCG market vendors

FMCG Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 310.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Dabur India Ltd., Heineken NV, ITC Ltd., JBS SA, Johnson and Johnson, Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., LOreal SA, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The coca cola co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., The Wadia Group, and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

