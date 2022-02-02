FMCG Market Size to Reach USD 15,361.8 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global FMCG Market is Segmented by Type (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Health Care, and Home Care) and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Grocery Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Food & Grocery Retailers Category.

The global FMCG market is projected to reach USD 15,361.8 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Major factors driving the growth of the FMCG market are:

The FMCG market is expected to grow due to rise in disposable income, increase in consumer demand for sustainable products and easy availability of products.

Furthermore, technological advancements have enabled retailers to understand various buying patterns and cater to the needs of consumers. This in turn is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the FMCG market players.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL FMCG MARKET

One of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the FMCG market is the growing global population coupled with rising disposable income. Furthermore, these goods are an essential part of daily life because they are consumed in daily routine. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, grocery stores, online stores, and other retail outlets frequently sell these items.

The promotion of sustainable product offerings is expected to further drive the growth of the FMCG market. Consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about climatic changes and how their daily activities harm the environment in multiple ways. As a result, product manufacturers concentrate on delivering desired goods in the best possible packaging, which is either reusable or recyclable. Furthermore, because of its sustainability, a plant-based diet has gained popularity all over the world. The manufacturers were quick to respond to the growing demand, and now one out of every three products on the market is vegan. Energy efficiency is another issue that brands adopt when producing FMCG goods, and the public is involved in the aftermath.

The use of Big-Data Analytics in the FMCG market is assisting in the understanding of customer needs. The most recent introduction of an analytical tool in the FMCG segment has aided product manufacturers in understanding consumer needs. Analytics can be used for Inventory Optimization, Forecast Optimization, Supply chain Analytics, and Price & promotion analytics.

Packaging for FMCG products plays an important role in sales because it helps to give the product an attractive appearance and attracts customers to buy it. As a result, in order to stay competitive, manufacturers are investing in packaging technology advancements in order to boost sales, which is another factor expected to drive FMCG market growth. Manufacturers are also employing a variety of strategies, such as the introduction of new products at competitive prices and improvements to existing products, to boost target market growth over the forecast period.

FMCG MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, The food & beverage segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The trend of healthy eating has also had a significant impact on the food and beverage market's growth. Consumers have become more health-conscious, and a growing number of people have started to follow special diets and want to enjoy these healthier options at home and at restaurants.

Based on distribution channels, The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The rise in disposable income and demand for a one-stop solution for all shopping needs are driving this segment's growth.

Based on region, In the FMCG market, North America is expected to remain dominant and grow at a steady rate. However, due to changes in lifestyles brought about by globalization and an increase in the working population, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.0 percent.

Key Market Players:

The Coca-cola Company

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-clark Corporation

Nestle

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Pepsico, Inc.

Procter And Gamble

Revlon, Inc.

Unilever Group

