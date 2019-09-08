FMCNA and ANNA Celebrate Nephrology Nurses Week, Recognizing the Role Nephrology Nurses Play in Patients' Lives

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) — the nation's leading renal care company – and the American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA) – a professional nursing organization with more than 8,500 members celebrating its 50th year– continue their partnership this Nephrology Nurses Week to further the profession through a variety of initiatives including funding scholarships, producing recruiting videos, and providing grants for educational programs.

"Nephrology nurses have a critical impact on our patients every day," said Mike Asselta, president of Fresenius Kidney Care. "Through their expertise and passion, our nurses create meaningful bonds with our patients while delivering exceptional care. Our partnership with ANNA is important to supporting the professional development of our nurses and furthering the nephrology nursing field."

Through the collaborative partnership with ANNA, FMCNA funds an ongoing scholarship program and provides chapter education support grants to strengthen engagement with nurses dedicated to caring for people living with chronic kidney disease. Since 2018, FMCNA has provided $20,000 in scholarships to five individual nurses to advance their studies. FMCNA also funds an ANNA membership discount for its nurses.

This year, the partners will release a video series dedicated to furthering the profession. Part of a multi-year initiative to promote nephrology nursing, the videos feature real nurses in the field sharing their experiences and encouraging more nurses to join the specialty.

People living with kidney disease face unique challenges that require the support of nurses to help them thrive, whether they are dialyzing in-center or at home. Due to the nature of dialysis treatments, nephrology nurses spend dedicated one-on-one time with patients.

"Nephrology truly is one of the most diverse nursing specialties, because we care for patients of all ages, backgrounds, and income levels in a variety of practice settings and roles," said Tamara Marie Kear, PhD, RN, CNS, CNN, ANNA president. "We value our partnership with Fresenius Medical Care North America and look forward to our continued work to provide nephrology nurses with opportunities across practice, education, advocacy, networking, and science."

Nephrology Nurses Week, observed Sept. 8-14 this year, celebrates the dedication, compassion, and commitment of nurses who make a difference in the lives of people living with kidney disease. ANNA launched Nephrology Nurses Week to give employers, patients, and others the opportunity to thank nephrology nurses for their life-saving work and to help recruit new nurses to the field of nephrology. As a leading kidney care provider, FMCNA-affiliated nurses make up 21 percent of ANNA's membership.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities, outpatient cardiac and vascular labs and urgent care centers, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com.

About American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA)

The American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA) improves members' lives through education, advocacy, networking, and science. Since it was established as a nonprofit organization in 1969, ANNA has been serving members who span the nephrology nursing spectrum. ANNA has a membership of over 8,500 registered nurses and other health care professionals at all levels of practice. Members work in such areas as conservative management, peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapies, transplantation, industry, and government/regulatory agencies. ANNA is committed to advancing the nephrology nursing specialty and nurturing every ANNA member.

CONTACT:

Brad Puffer

T +1 781 699-3331

brad.puffer@fmc-na.com

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fmcna.com

