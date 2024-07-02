FMCS' 2024 National Labor-Management Conference Is a Monumental Success

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) proudly concluded the highly successful 2024 National Labor-Management Conference (NLMC), the Agency's first in-person biennial conference in six years.

Relegated to an online-only event in 2020 and 2022 due to the COVID pandemic, this year FMCS welcomed more than 1,300 attendees to the NLMC held in collaboration with the Labor and Employment Relations Association (LERA) and the International Labor and Employment Relations Association (ILERA). The conference, jointly referred to as #Triad2024, hosted in New York City, brought together leading experts, stakeholders, and practitioners in the field of labor relations from across the nation and beyond.

The event featured an array of insightful plenary sessions, engaging workshops, and renowned keynote speakers, addressing pivotal issues and innovations in labor-management relations. Participants had the opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue and exchange best practices aimed at fostering productive workplace environments and enhancing labor-management cooperation.

Prominent figures delivering keynote addresses at the conference included U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su, General Counsel for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Jennifer Abruzzo, NLRB members Gwynne A. Wilcox and David M. Prouty, New York City Commissioner of Labor Relations Renee Campion, Professor of Psychology and Education at Columbia University's Teachers College and Earth Institute Dr. Peter T. Coleman, and Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of the High Conflict Institute Bill Eddy. Each of these distinguished speakers provided distinct insights aligned with the conference theme, "Challenges and Choices at Work in a Time of Heightened Worker Activism," focusing on sustainable labor practices and exploring the impacts of technology, human behavior, and societal polarization on labor relations amongst other relevant topics.

FMCS Chief Operating Officer (performing the duties of Director) Greg Goldstein emphasized the practical benefits of the conference, noting, "This gathering has provided invaluable opportunities for stakeholders to exchange ideas and strategies, ultimately strengthening our collective ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities in the evolving labor landscape."

FMCS Deputy Director for Field Operations Javier Ramirez reflected on the significance of the conference, stating, "The 2024 NLMC underscored the importance of collaboration and dialogue in advancing effective labor relations. We are proud to have facilitated discussions that will contribute to shaping the future of workplace dynamics."

In addition to the keynote addresses, attendees participated in focused workshops covering a wide range of topics such as conflict resolution techniques, diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and emerging trends in labor law. These sessions were designed to equip participants with actionable insights and practical tools to enhance their roles in labor relations.

The #Triad2024 not only served as a forum for intellectual exchange but also as a catalyst for advancing professionalism and excellence within the labor relations industry. Participants left the conference inspired and empowered to implement innovative strategies that promote harmonious labor-management relations and drive organizational success.

For more information about this and future events, please visit https://www.fmcs.gov/nlmc-info/

The U.S. Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service (FMCS) is the nation's premier public agency for dispute resolution and conflict management. FMCS was created by Congress as a neutral and independent government agency upon enactment of the Labor-Management Relations Act of 1947 (Taft-Hartley Act) and mandated to resolve industrial conflict and promote labor-management peace and cooperation, minimizing the impact of these disputes on the free flow of commerce. With headquarters in Washington, D.C. and offices across the country, the agency has a proud track record of decades of effective dispute resolution and conflict management services for employers and unions across industries and work activities in the private, public, and federal sectors. FMCS is also recognized for its success facilitating negotiated rulemaking processes and for its robust employment mediation program in the federal sector as well as its global program, partnering with more than 60 countries to provide international consulting and training. For more on FMCS or to request services, visit www.fmcs.gov

