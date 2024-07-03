FMCS Congratulates Deputy Director Javier Ramirez on Receiving the 2024 LERA Outstanding Practitioner Award

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) proudly announces that Deputy Director for Field Operations Javier Ramirez has been honored with the esteemed 2024 LERA Outstanding Practitioner Award by the Labor and Employment Relations Association (LERA). This prestigious award recognizes Ramirez for his exceptional contributions to the field of labor and employment relations, reflecting his dedication to the values and mission of LERA throughout his distinguished career.

The LERA Outstanding Practitioner Award is presented annually to a practitioner who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation in advancing labor and employment relations practices. Ramirez's steadfast commitment to fostering collaborative workplace environments and promoting effective dispute resolution has significantly influenced the industrial relations profession.

"We extend our sincerest congratulations to Javier Ramirez on receiving the 2024 LERA Outstanding Practitioner Award," said FMCS Chief Operating Officer (performing the duties of Director) Greg Goldstein. "Javier's leadership and expertise have been instrumental in shaping FMCS's efforts to promote fairness and harmony in labor relations. His dedication exemplifies the highest standards of professionalism and service."

With more than 19 years of service with FMCS, Ramirez has played a pivotal role in developing and implementing strategies that facilitate constructive dialogue and resolution of complex labor disputes. His impact extends beyond FMCS, influencing positive outcomes for workers and employers nationwide.

The LERA Outstanding Practitioner Award, established in 1999, has recognized distinguished practitioners whose achievements have significantly advanced the field of industrial relations. Notable past FMCS recipients include mediator Christy Yoshitomi (2020) and former Director Allison Beck (2015), underscoring the caliber of professionals honored by this prestigious accolade.

In addition to Ramirez's recognition, FMCS is pleased to announce that the Northwest LERA Conference, where FMCS mediators Dan Hickey, Myla Hite, and Tom Melancon serve on the Conference Committee, has received the LERA Chapter Merit Award for Outstanding Programming and Consistent Chapter Excellence. This award highlights the conference's commitment to delivering high-quality educational programming and promoting chapter engagement within the region.

The U.S. Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service (FMCS) is the nation's premier public agency for dispute resolution and conflict management. FMCS was created by Congress as a neutral and independent government agency upon enactment of the Labor-Management Relations Act of 1947 (Taft-Hartley Act) and mandated to resolve industrial conflict and promote labor-management peace and cooperation, minimizing the impact of these disputes on the free flow of commerce. With headquarters in Washington, D.C. and offices across the country, the agency has a proud track record of decades of effective dispute resolution and conflict management services for employers and unions across industries and work activities in the private, public, and federal sectors. FMCS is also recognized for its success facilitating negotiated rulemaking processes and for its robust employment mediation program in the federal sector as well as its global program, partnering with more than 60 countries to provide international consulting and training. For more on FMCS or to request services, visit www.fmcs.gov

