FMCS Statement on Latest Columbia River Basin Agreement

Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

14 Dec, 2023, 17:16 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) was again privileged to lead mediation efforts between the US Government (USG) and parties involved in a long-running Federal lawsuit over the operation of the Columbia River Power System.

The National Wildlife Federation, the State of Oregon, the State of Washington, the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon, and the Nez Perce Tribe have agreed with the USG on a series of commitments and actions which will keep the conflict out of the court room and move toward habitat restoration and repairs in order to restore salmon and other fish species populations to the Columbia River Basin.

The continued efforts of all the parties in these complex and long-running negotiations are to be commended, and FMCS congratulates them on their progress and the resolving of these intricate and multi-faceted issues.

The U.S. Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service (FMCS) is the nation's premier public agency for dispute resolution and conflict management. FMCS was created by Congress as a neutral and independent government agency upon enactment of the Labor-Management Relations Act of 1947 (Taft-Hartley Act) and mandated to resolve industrial conflict and promote labor-management peace and cooperation, minimizing the impact of these disputes on the free flow of commerce. With headquarters in Washington, D.C. and offices across the country, the agency has a proud track record of decades of effective dispute resolution and conflict management services for employers and unions across industries and work activities in the private, public, and federal sectors. FMCS is also recognized for its success facilitating negotiated rulemaking processes and for its robust employment mediation program in the federal sector as well as its global program, partnering with more than 60 countries to provide international consulting and training. For more on FMCS or to request services, visit www.fmcs.gov

