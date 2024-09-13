FMCS Statement on the Resumption of Mediation Efforts Amid Boeing-IAM Contract Dispute

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the notification of work stoppage by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) in their ongoing contract negotiations with The Boeing Company (Boeing), the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) is convening the parties to meet with a federal mediator.

FMCS has been in contact with both IAM and Boeing to support their return to the negotiation table and commends the parties on their willingness to meet and work towards a mutually acceptable resolution.

The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) is convening the parties to meet with a federal mediator. Post this

As part of the effort to resolve the current labor dispute and end the work stoppage, which began at 12:01am PDT this morning, the parties will resume meetings early next week.

FMCS is committed to supporting a fair and equitable outcome for all parties involved, with the ultimate goal of preventing economic disruption and fostering a positive working relationship.

The U.S. Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service (FMCS) is the nation's premier public agency for dispute resolution and conflict management. FMCS was created by Congress as a neutral and independent government agency upon enactment of the Labor-Management Relations Act of 1947 (Taft-Hartley Act) and mandated to resolve industrial conflict and promote labor-management peace and cooperation, minimizing the impact of these disputes on the free flow of commerce. With headquarters in Washington, D.C. and offices across the country, the agency has a proud track record of decades of effective dispute resolution and conflict management services for employers and unions across industries and work activities in the private, public, and federal sectors. FMCS is also recognized for its success facilitating negotiated rulemaking processes and for its robust employment mediation program in the federal sector as well as its global program, partnering with more than 60 countries to provide international consulting and training. For more on FMCS or to request services, visit www.fmcs.gov

SOURCE Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service