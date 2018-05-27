FMCSA Issues Regional Emergency Declaration for Subtropical Storm Alberto

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- In preparation for Subtropical Storm Alberto, FMCSA Administrator Raymond Martinez has directed that a REGIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARATION be issued for the following Southeastern states: Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Texas.

FMCSA Emergency Declarations trigger the temporary suspension of certain Federal safety regulations, including hours-of-service, for motor carriers and drivers engaged in specific aspects of the emergency relief effort.

For more information, see: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/emergency-declarations

For motor carriers with questions on HOS exemptions and transporting of overweight equipment to disaster areas, call toll-free 1-877-831-2250.

