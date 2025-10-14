FMD Companies Celebrates 21 Years of Excellence as a Market Leader in Interior Remodeling and Building Materials in San Jose

Company Marks Two Decades of Growth with Expansion, Sustainability Initiatives, and Vertically Integrated Subsidiaries Across the Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FMD Companies, a premier name in interior remodeling and building materials, proudly celebrates its 21st anniversary, marking two decades of growth, innovation, and industry leadership. Since its founding in 2004, FMD has evolved from a regional supplier into a vertically integrated remodeling powerhouse, uniting design, manufacturing, and distribution under one trusted brand.

FMD Companies is among the largest supplier of construction products & services in San Jose covering flooring, moldings, doors, windows, cabinets, railings, columns, siding and much more. FMD operates with expert subsidiary brands naming Flooring Outlet & more, Parma Floors, FMD Cabinets, Evolux Doors, and FMD Distributors serving builders and contractors with just-in-time logistics and discount pricing as market leader in San Jose.

"This milestone represents more than just two decades in business — it's a testament to our team's commitment to quality, service, and forward-thinking innovation," said Kaaveh Letafat, CEO of FMD Companies. "We've grown by staying true to our mission: to make the remodeling experience seamless, sustainable, and design-driven for our partners and customers."

From Materials to Full-Scope Transformation

FMD Companies operates through a network of specialized subsidiaries that create a seamless value chain from raw materials to finished installations. This structure gives FMD full control over design, quality, and logistics — setting a new benchmark for excellence in California's remodeling and construction supply industries.

Subsidiaries Powering 20 Years of Growth

Flooring Outlet & More

One of the Bay Area's largest direct importers of flooring, Flooring Outlet & More delivers unmatched selection and value by sourcing globally and eliminating middle-layer markups. Its vast inventory has made it a go-to resource for homeowners, contractors, and resellers across Northern California.

Parma Floors

Parma Floors offers European-inspired hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and SPC flooring that merges craftsmanship with environmental responsibility. All products meet CARB2 and GreenGuard Gold certifications, reinforcing FMD's commitment to eco-friendly building materials.

FMD Cabinets

With over 30 years of combined expertise, FMD Cabinets specializes in both custom and ready-to-assemble kitchen and bath systems. Its blend of design precision, material quality, and efficient installation showcases FMD's ability to deliver complete interior solutions.

Evolux Doors

Renowned for its European engineering and patented door technologies, Evolux Doors provides high-end interior and exterior door systems that marry form and function. Integrated with FMD's flooring and cabinetry lines, Evolux enables cohesive, design-forward interiors.

FMD Distributors

As the logistics and procurement backbone, FMD Distributors supplies a comprehensive range of construction materials — from flooring and moldings to siding and windows — via its expansive San Jose warehouse. The division's just-in-time inventory model supports large-scale contractors and developers statewide.

Key Milestones and Achievements

20 Years of Continuous Growth: Evolving from a single-product supplier to a multi-division remodeling leader.





Evolving from a single-product supplier to a multi-division remodeling leader. Vertical Integration: Full control of sourcing, manufacturing, and retail operations across all subsidiaries.





Full control of sourcing, manufacturing, and retail operations across all subsidiaries. Client-Centric Solutions: A one-stop platform for homeowners, builders, and developers to design, source, and install.





A one-stop platform for homeowners, builders, and developers to design, source, and install. Sustainability Leadership: Products and processes aligned with top environmental standards.





Products and processes aligned with top environmental standards. Technology Investment: Advancing digital showrooms and supply-chain analytics to enhance customer experience.

"FMD's success story is rooted in constant evolution," added Ali Haririan. "As we expand beyond Northern California, our focus remains on sustainable growth, digital innovation, and building spaces that inspire."

Looking Ahead: Expansion and Digital Transformation

As part of its next growth phase, FMD Companies is expanding into new regional markets across the western United States. The company is also investing heavily in digital showroom technologies, e-commerce platforms, and smart logistics, enabling customers to visualize, customize, and receive materials faster than ever before.

About FMD Companies

Founded in 2004, FMD Companies is a San Jose-based leader in interior remodeling and construction materials. Through its subsidiaries — Flooring Outlet & More, Parma Floors, FMD Cabinets, Evolux Doors, and FMD Distributors — the company provides a full-spectrum interior solution that integrates design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution. With an unwavering focus on quality, sustainability, and service, FMD continues to set the standard for remodeling excellence across California and beyond.

Website: www.fmdcompanies.com

SOURCE FMD Companies