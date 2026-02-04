FMG Accelerates Texas Expansion with Litigation and Coverage Team from Thompson Coe

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP (FMG), an AmLaw 200 national litigation firm, today announced the addition of new partners in Dallas—further accelerating the firm's rapid expansion across Texas and strengthening its bench in complex litigation and insurance coverage. The group joins FMG from Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, LLP and includes Rick Harmon, Harrison Yoss, Jody Stasney, Brett Gardner, Gordan Truong and Teresa Carver.

The Dallas team follows the firm's recent Houston additions from McGlinchey Stafford—Gary Pate, partner, and Katherine Zellner, associate—bringing FMG's Texas attorney count to 32. FMG currently maintains offices in Plano and Houston and is in the process of launching a downtown Dallas office, marking another milestone in the firm's long-term growth strategy across key U.S. markets.

Together, the new attorneys add significant depth to FMG's capabilities in high-exposure litigation, insurance coverage and trial advocacy, expanding the firm's ability to support national and regional clients facing complex, high-stakes matters across Texas and beyond.

"These attorneys represent the caliber of talent we continue to attract as we execute on our Texas growth strategy," said Ben Mathis, Managing Partner of Freeman Mathis & Gary. "Each brings a proven track record in complex, high-stakes matters and a deep understanding of the challenges our clients face. Our new partners also have deep roots in Texas, and we see significant opportunity across the state. We are very interested in the San Antonio market as well and look forward to continued, rapid growth, with more announcements in the near future."

FMG's continued expansion in Texas reflects the firm's broader national strategy to build best-in-class litigation teams in high-growth markets, invest in top-tier legal talent and deliver scalable, client-focused service across its platform.

